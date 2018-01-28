Gafford's tip-in lifts Arkansas past Oklahoma State, 66-65

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Daryl Macon's worst game in his two seasons at Arkansas came in a blowout loss at Oklahoma State a year ago.

The senior guard made amends for that lackluster performance on Saturday, and the Razorbacks returned the favor at home with a 66-65 win over the Cowboys.

Daniel Gafford put the finishing touch on the comeback win for Arkansas (15-6), tipping in Anton Beard's missed floater with 16.2 seconds to give the Razorbacks the one-point lead.

It was Macon, however, who helped Arkansas rally from 13 points down in the first half - scoring a game-high 22 points off the bench. Macon's effort came a year after he was 0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range, and was held scoreless for the only time in his Razorbacks career.

''I wasn't even thinking about last year,'' Macon said. ''I just went out there and played ball. When you're playing this game, things happen and sometimes you're not going to get your average and sometimes you are. You've just got to keep pushing.''

Macon was the lone Razorbacks player to finish in double figures, and he finished 7 of 13 from the field - 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.

With leading scorer Jaylen Barford struggling though a 2-of-11 shooting performance, Arkansas was forced to rely on its defense in the second half. The Razorbacks responded on that end of the court, holding Oklahoma State (13-8) to only two field goals in the final 16:28 and none in the last 7:33 of the game.

That included a pair of misses at close range by Jeffrey Carroll and Mitchell Solomon in the closing seconds for the Cowboys. The misses followed Gafford's tip-in at the other end for Arkansas, and they helped the Razorbacks improve to 10-1 in their last 11 one-possession games.

''We were fortunate right there when they had two tips at the ball,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''I don't know if there's some Angel up there, but it just kept that ball out and we were able to get the win.''