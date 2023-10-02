Gaetz could call for no-confidence vote in McCarthy today

Matt Gaetz speaks to reporters outside of the US Capitol amid a vote to avert a government shutdown (AFP via Getty Images)

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz told members of the House of Representatives that he intends to call for what would amount to a vote of no-confidence in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during remarks on the House floor on Monday.

Mr Gaetz took to the House floor during a period when members are permitted to give general speeches on any topic to rail against the Californian for allowing the House to pass a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown late Saturday, just hours before the expiration of the fiscal year.

The Florida Republican and a small group of fellow right-wingers had opposed the measure, known as a continuing resolution, because it did not include draconian cuts to most government departments.

In his remarks, he accused Mr McCarthy of acting in favour of extending “Joe Biden’s spending and Joe Biden's policy priorities” and having “gave away ... money for Ukraine that Joe Biden wanted,” citing statements from Senate leaders who expressed confidence that the Congress will soon take up legislation to extend US financial support for Kyiv’s defence against Russia’s invasion, as well as Mr McCarthy’s own words about his desire to fund defence assistance for Ukraine and a set of GOP-authored border security and immigration priorities.

“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble. While he continues to take Speaker McCarthy's lunch money in every negotiation,” he said.

Mr Gaetz also argued that the House is no longer able to take up legislation to fund Ukraine’s defence because, in his telling, Mr McCarthy agreed to enforce the so-called “Hastert Rule” on all legislation.

Named for an admitted child molester who served as a Republican Speaker of the House from 1999 to 2007, the “Hastert Rule” is not an actual rule of the House.

Instead, it refers to a practice which Hastert, a convicted felon and sex offender, pioneered by refusing to let the chamber vote on legislation that did not have support from a majority of Republicans.

Story continues

In practice, it is a way for the GOP to cut Democrats out of the governing process and limit bipartisanship.

According to Republican sources who have spoken to The Independent in the months since Mr McCarthy was elected Speaker after a record 15 separate ballots, enforcing the “Hastert Rule” was a condition the Californian agreed to before receiving enough votes from a small group of extremist holdouts to claim the gavel.

“The last time there's a free standing Ukraine vote on this floor, it was last week — 101 Republicans voted for it, 117 Republicans voted against it. According to the Hastert Rule, which Speaker McCarthy agreed to in January, you cannot use Democrats to roll a majority of the majority, certainly on something as consequential as Ukraine,” he said.

Continuing, Mr Gaetz conceded that the House might agree to take up a bill to fund assistance to Kyiv, but pivoted to arguing that such funding shouldn’t be paired with any border funds.

“I get that a lot of folks might disagree with my perspectives on the border or on Ukraine. But can we at least agree that no matter how you feel about Ukraine or the southern border, they each deserve the dignity of their own consideration and should not be rolled together where they might pass where each individually wouldn't,” he said.

“This is what we're trying to get away from. This is the spirit of the January agreement we made with the Speaker — no more lashing these disparate issues together so that the American people's interests are subjugated here on the floor of the house”.

He also claimed that Mr McCarthy is acting at the behest of Mr Biden and not the GOP conference, and again demanded to know what agreement he made with the president.

“Mr Speaker, just tell us just tell us what was in the secret Ukraine side deal ... I would ask that these questions be answered soon, because there may be other votes coming today or later this week that could could be implicated by the answers to these questions. Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard what the Speaker had to share with us about his secret side deal with Joe Biden on Ukraine,” he said. “I'll be listening — stay tuned”.