Gaels advance to U Sport men's basketball final

QUEBEC — The Queen's Gaels will be playing for a national championship on Sunday after edging the Ottawa Gee-Gees 85-77 in the semifinals of the U Sport men's Final 8 basketball championship in Quebec City, Que.

Cole Syllas led the Kingston-based Gaels with 25 points and rebounds, while Luka Syllas had 20 points.

The Gaels led 20-19 after the first quarter, 49-35 at halftime and 67-56 heading into the final quarter.

Brock Newton led the Gee-Gees with 19 points, while Dragan Stajic had 15 points and Cole Newton chipped in with 12.

The Gaels will play for the W.P. McGee Trophy on Sunday against the winner of Saturday's later game between the Dalhousie Tigers and Laval Rouge et Or.

BASELINES: In consolation-round games on Saturday, the University of Victoria Vikes beat the Brock Badgers 71-61 and UQAM Citadins edged the Winnipeg Wesmen 88-80.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press