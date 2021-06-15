Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turns 20; Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma express gratitude to fans on social media

As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clocks 20 years today, the action star Sunny Deol expressed his gratitude on social media. The movie is a romance-action-drama feature set against the backdrop of partition.

The actor thanked the viewers in an Instagram post and said that they made the film an event. Sunny also thanked the people who made this film historic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001 and became a huge box-office success. It featured actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. On the completion of 20 years, director Anil Sharma expressed his thoughts about the movie that won several awards after its release. He had also wished Ameesha Patel on her birthday on 9 June, reminiscing how they had celebrated the occasion at her home just ahead of the release of the blockbuster movie in 2001.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

Ameesha shared a throwback video from the set of Gadar featuring herself with late actor Amrish Puri.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Sharma, recalling their time in Punjab and Rajasthan, said he feels it was just yesterday when they were shooting the film. He said that the reactions that have come before the anniversary of the 2001 film are amazing, adding that he feels proud.

When asked if the legendary motion picture will have a sequel, Sharma stated that his son Utkarsh, who played Sunny's son Jeetu on screen, has grown up, adding that a sequel of the film is possible. Sharma shared that the day he will crack the right plot which can offer both drama and realism, he will start working on the sequel.

Further talking about the iconic hand pump scene, the director said, "The scene was a creative liberty that we took, and every person sitting in the theatre related to the emotions and clapped for the sequence," Sharma explained, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Story continues

For the unversed, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released on the same day along with Ashutosh Gowariker's film Lagaan.

Also See: Lagaan clocks 20 years: Netflix announces reunion with Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, cast and crew

As Lagaan completes 20 years, an ode to its indelible music by AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, and a host of formidable creators

The Aamir Khan interview | 'Lagaan gave me the confidence I could do things my way'

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.