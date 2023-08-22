Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Toasts with Can of Coke While Lounging on Boat During French Vacation

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's little girl was the definition of unbothered on her recent trip

Gabrielle Union had to laugh as her "shady baby" embraced vacation life to the fullest.

The actress, 50, shared both photo and video of daughter Kaavia James, 4, lounging on a boat in her bathing suit, hair back in braids as she raised a tiny can of Coke above her head, seemingly making a toast.

"Have a coke and smile and ... you know the rest🤣🤣," the mom cheekily captioned the photo as she shared it to her Instagram story, referencing a raunchy Eddie Murphy line.

Sharing video of the moment on Kaavia's Instagram page alongside other vacation photos, the caption reads, "The shady baby turns salty 🌊."



Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, who is also dad to daughter Zaya, 16, and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9. Wade is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.



Wade and Union's family trip occurred just days before they mark their nine-year wedding anniversary.

During his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month, the NBA great, 41, was cheered on by his family as he gave a heartfelt enshrinement speech.

"Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," Wade said of his loved ones in attendance before specifically recognizing his wife.

Mike Lawrie/Getty

"And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home," he said.

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money," Wade joked.

"I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you."

