Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Adorably Fails the Viral Patience Snack TikTok Challenge

Kaavia James needs a few tips from Stormi Webster on how to perfect the viral TikTok social experiment involving sweet snacks.

On Wednesday, Gabrielle Union shared a video on Instagram of her and Dwyane Wade's 18-month old daughter, Kaavia, adorably attempting — and failing — at the viral challenge about testing patience with tasty treats.

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, nailed the challenge earlier this week when the mom of one tested her daughter's patience with a candy bowl of chocolates.

In Union's video, she brings her baby girl to the living room and asks her, "you ready for a snack?" while holding a cup of Bitsy's Brain Food.

The Bring It On actress, 47, sets Kaavia down on a chair and leaves the tray of food nearby, telling her daughter, "You can have some Bitsys but you gotta wait. Wait till I get back. Alright?"

Kaavia then nods as her mom leaves the room and walks out of the camera frame.

"Don't eat any Bitsys," Union can be heard saying from afar. "Are you waiting? Are you patient?"

But Kaaiva couldn't help herself. The 18-month old quickly runs over to the tray of Bitsy's and takes a bite out of her favorite snack.

Union returns to the room to find Kaavia indulging in the treat. "Did you eat the Bitsys? I thought we were gonna wait? No?" she tells her daughter, before allowing her to continue eating.

"Go ahead and have the Bitsys," Union says as Kaavia adorably runs off.

Union's followers thoroughly enjoyed the sweet clip, including Jenna Dewan, who commented, "This is incredible 😂."

"I'm obsessed with this challenge 🤣❤️," wrote Katie Couric.

La La Anthony, Taraji P. Henson and Ashanti also commented multiple laughing emojis over their enjoyment at the sweet mother-daughter video.

Union and Wade, 38, welcomed Kaavia via surrogacy in 2018 — a life milestone the L.A.'s Finest star is celebrating in her new children's book, Welcome to the Party.

"I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that even though her entry into our family was a bit non-traditional, we love her and wanted her," Union told PEOPLE earlier this month. "And she is celebrated."

Union said she hopes the book, illustrated by Ashley Evans, helps "celebrate these kinds of families," adding, "This is also my love letter to every non-traditional family, blended families, that no matter how you became a new family, it is beautiful and real."

In addition to Kaavia, Union and Wade's clan consists of the NBA star's sons, Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6, and daughter Zaya, 12 — all from previous relationships.