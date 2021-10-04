Gabrielle Union Wore the Sexiest and Comfiest-Looking Nap Dress

Gabrielle Union just perfected the trend we've been talking about for months. The Bring It On alum brought a refreshed trendy take to the iconic loved-by-TikTok nap dress.

On Saturday, Union attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Will Rogers State Historic Park in California — where she was joined by the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlize Theron, and The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi — wearing the comfiest-looking, yet uber-chic green pajama dress, complete with a collared neckline that she wore semi-unbuttoned.

The pocketed dress also had a hip-high slit that revealed her legs and black strappy sandals. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace and an ivory and gold Valentino handbag. The haircare guru finished off the chic look with a tight, slicked back top-knot hairdo.

The Flawless founder explained to us in August how she gained the confidence to wear her hair in any way she wants. "Loving yourself as yourself no matter how you show up, no matter what you experiment with, no matter what style you rock, is on the table," she told InStyle. "And to me, it's just pure joy. And that's what people respond to. The more happy we are with ourselves, it's easy to be exactly who you want to be, however you want to be."