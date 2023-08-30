Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry Dance to Christina Aguilera in Fun TikTok During 'Wade World Tour' Vacation

The actress has recently been enjoying a “Wade World Tour 2023” vacation with family and friends

Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry are showing off their dance moves!

Union, 51, who is married to former basketball player Dwayne Wade, is currently on a vacation with friends and family that she has labelled the “Wade World Tour 2023” on social media. While spending some time in the South of France on Tuesday, the Two Can Play That Game actress shared a TikTok video of her and Mowry, 45, dancing to Christina Aguilera’s 2000 song, “Come On Over Baby.”

In the clip, the pair stood close to the camera before they stepped back and showcased matching dance moves. Both had dressed up for the video, with Mowry rocking a long, yellow off-the-shoulder dress and Union sporting a deep V-neck sheer red mini dress.

"Established in 1997 South of France Edition😂😂😂😂 @Tia Mowry #blackgirlstravel #wadeworldtour2023” Union wrote in the caption.



Mowry also shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "Cairo and Kaavia got it from their mommas ✨💃."

Related: Gabrielle Union’s ‘Wade World Tour’ Vacation Photo Album Includes Two Teeny-Tiny, Colorful Bikinis

Union has been sharing many updates from her “Wade World Tour 2023” vacation.

Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos and videos from a boat, appearing to show several days and nights from the family's vacation.

"One night turned into several ❤️" Union wrote alongside the post, which began with a photo of her posed on the boat's deck in a blue-and-white striped bikini and showed various outfit changes as the actress and others spent time together on the vacation.

On Aug. 21, the actress shared another carousel of images that included a photo of her daughter,Kaavia James, 4, on a boat, raising a small can of Coca Cola.

The carousel also featured a photo of Union and Wade embracing on the deck of the boat, a clip of the actress smiling as Wade danced and lip-synced to a song, Union in a stylish purple bikini at the beach, a clip of some fireworks and video of the couple with Kaavia at a restaurant singing along to music with fellow guests.

Story continues

"Ride the wave 🌊 🇫🇷 #WadeWorldTour2023" she captioned the post.

The same day, she posted a similar photo of Kaavia with her can of soft drink on her Instagram Story, captioning the pic: "Have a coke and smile and ... you know the rest🤣🤣."

The family trip comes after Wade was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Related: Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation After Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'

"Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," Wade said during his speech. "And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around,” he added. “Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money.”

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014 and share daughter Kaavia. Wade is also father to daughter Zaya, 16, and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9, as well as the legal guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.