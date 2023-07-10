Gabrielle Union Slams Trolls Who Think She’s Too Old for Thong Swimwear: 'Might Just Wear a Bikini in the Casket'

"You’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off," she responded

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union is not having it from critics who say she should not be wearing swimsuits at the age of 50.

Interviewed for the Who What Wear with Hilary Kerr podcast that aired last week, the actress shared her thoughts about aging in Hollywood.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’” she said.

"I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.”

She added: “I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… This is for you bitch… It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket.”



Jason Koerner/Getty Gabrielle Union.

The star of She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and Bring It On has always dazzled with her fashion sense. A case in point was her recent press tour promoting her Netflix film The Perfect Find and BET+ series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 in which she wore a variety of outfits.

Last month at a red carpet event in Miami Beach, the star appeared in a chic gown by designer Burc Akyol that consisted of a bodysuit beneath a completely sheer skirt. She turned to reveal the bodysuit element of her daring dress had a thong back, giving fans a cheeky glimpse of her derriere.



The statement gown featured a high neck, draping white chiffon sleeves and a sweeping skirt with pleated panels. To complete her look, Union wore a pair of embellished drop earrings and black strapped heels and had her hair tied back in an extra-long high ponytail.

She gave fans a further look at her red carpet ensemble when she posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram following the screening. “Just enough to get a glimpse 😉,” the actress jokingly captioned the post.

Her revealing look prompted a response from husband and NBA icon Dwyane Wade, who wrote, “Damn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”, in the comments, while Union’s close friend Taraji P. Henson added, “WERK!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Last August, Union shared one of her many bikini videos on Instagram. The post caption read: “That Girl… Is 49 😍🥰🐝🌊🛥🇪🇸 #WadeWorldTour2022.”



Union told PEOPLE in 2017 that personal experiences from her past (like her 2005 divorce from former football player Chris Howard) have helped her build up the courage to experiment with her outfit choices without worrying about what other people think.

“You’ve got to release fear of judgement and fear of public failure and humiliation and shame,” she shared. “What’s the worst that can happen? I fail. I get up.”



