Gabrielle Union Shares Shirtless Video of Husband Dwyane Wade in Fun Post: 'Pour the Wine'

The actress's post included a roundup of photos and videos as of late, including a selfie with comedian Robin Thede

Jason Koerner/Getty; Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union; Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is showing off her man!

On Wednesday, the actress shared a carousel of photos to Instagram featuring some of her recent activities and stunning selfies.

“Life hack: pour the wine (last slide 😝),” Union, 50, wrote in her caption under the post.

The star’s carousel also included a video of her husband Dwyane Wade looking down from a balcony, while shirtless and wearing white shorts and a black wrap around his hair.

In the clip, the former professional basketball player, 41, turned around to look at the camera before posing in the doorway and dissolving into laughter.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram Dwyane Wade

Union’s post also included a mirror selfie of her wearing a silk yellow dress, while rocking her side-parted shoulder-length hair. The star also rested along a wall in a dark-gray sweater and white skirt in the third slide, while she and Wade were in full glam for Versace’s show during Milan Fashion Week in the fourth picture.

The actress also shared a selfie with comedian Robin Thede, as well as a sun-kissed snap of herself posing in a black dress by a stone wall outdoors. In the second-to-last slide, the Bring It On star shared a humorous quote that read, “In the battle between heart and brain, pour the glass.”

She then posted a final photo of her enjoying a drink while jokingly looking away from the camera.

“The last slide is a WHOLE mood and meme😂❤️,” one person commented, while another said, “Haha last slide 😆 😍.”

Ayesha Curry also wrote, “Always 😍,” while Thede, 44, dropped three emojis: “🔥🔥🔥.”

Union’s carousel comes after she and her husband were recently spotted wearing the same brown-and-black striped cardigan in New York City on different occasions.

On Sept. 20, the actress wore the sweater with a tank top and trousers, while Wade sported it the following day at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, via surrogate in November 2018.

Wade is also the father of Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, as well as Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. He's also the legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 22.

