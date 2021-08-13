Gabrielle Union Shared the Sweetest Video Teaching Kaavia About Self-Love

Gabrielle Union

James Devaney/GC Images, Getty Images

Gabrielle Union may often use her TikTok account to troll her husband, Dwyane Wade, and re-create iconic scenes from her past work, but she also uses it to teach her family valuable lessons. In her latest TikTok video, shared August 12th, Union and daughter Kaavia are splashing around in the pool, but Union turned it into a teaching moment with her little girl.

After Kaavia pointed out a mole on Union's chest, Union showed her that she also has moles on her face. Little Kaavia gasps before saying, "I not have a mole!" while clutching her cheeks. From there, Union helps Kaavia find her own moles, pointing at one on her foot.

While showing Kaavia her own little foot, Union said, "See, it's not bothering anyone, so you just leave it!" Kaavia replied, "Leave it?" And Union rounded out the meaningful conversation by saying, "Yeah, it's a part of you."

The text overlay on the video reads, "Teaching her to love every part of herself," which is exactly what she's doing simply by showing her that they both have moles. She told her that her little foot mole is "Kaav's mole" and the mole on her own chest is "mom's mole."

It's a quietly sweet moment that can go a long way in teaching her daughter self-love, and fans commenting on the video couldn't help but agree. Many of them commented their own stories of how their moms made them feel special when they were young, while others chimed in that they *wished* their moms had. One commenter smartly pointed out that the whole video had Pixar movie vibes—especially with the music Union chose.

No matter how you look at it, it was a beautiful moment between mother and daughter that Kaavia will no doubt carry with her as she grows up.