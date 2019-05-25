Gabrielle Union says she would've voted for Klay Thompson over husband Dwyane Wade for All-NBA team

Gabrielle Union believes Warriors star Klay Thompson deserved to make an All-NBA team over her husband Dwyane Wade.

Thompson didn't make this year's All-NBA teams, and he had a strong reaction when he found out the news as he said, "Do I think there's that many guards better than me in the league? No. But that's the reason we're still playing."

Union showed her support for Thompson in a video posted on Instagram. She said she would've voted for Thompson over her husband, who retired at the end of the regular season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I got news that I got a vote to be on the All-NBA team," Wade said in a video posted to his Instagram. He asked Union: "Baby, did you vote for me?"

"No ... I voted for Klay Thompson," she said.

"I voted for Klay too, but I don't get a say," said Wade. "With that being said, whoever voted for me, I do appreciate you, but you definitely could have saved that vote for one of the people who deserved it."

"Klay Thompson!" added Union.

"I didn't need the vote, but thank you, but I didn't need it," Wade continued in the video.

"You know who needed it? Klay Thompson," Union said.

Dwyane got an All-NBA vote in his last season, but it wasn’t from Gab Union



The whole Wade house voted for Klay



(via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/qb55FnyPna







— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2019

Story continues

MORE: Warriors' Klay Thompson reacts to All-NBA snub | Warriors' Kevin Durant defends social media use after latest spat | Stephen Curry has no doubt Warriors won't miss a beat when Kevin Durant gets back

A panel of 100 media members select the All-NBA teams by position (two guards, two forwards and a center on each team). Points are rewarded on a 5-3-1 scale, which means a First Team vote is worth five points, while a Second Team vote is worth three and a Third Team vote is worth one.

Thompson finished eighth among guards with 27 total points. The snub upset Thompson mainly because he missed out on an extra $30 million that potentially could have been applied to his contract money this summer.