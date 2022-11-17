Gabrielle Union Revived the Classic '90s Prom Updo

There was a particular hairstyle that young Black women in the '90s rocked for every big occasion, from weddings, proms and graduations. The style was a French-rolled updo stamped with ring curls or a top knot at the top and a long side bang or tendril for extra flair. If you are old enough to remember the look, then you'll see how Gabrielle Union revived all of the photo album memories with her latest hair update.

Union took to the red carpet for the premiere of Disney's Strange World film, where she stars as the voice behind Meridian Clade. To complement the actor's vibrant rosette pink gown, her go-to hairstylist Larry Sims, took it way back by styling her hair in the classic high-top knot bun. For extra detail, Union's swept bang features an accent tendril strand that falls out of the bun and stops at the nape of her clavicle area.

The style curated for Union would be a perfect holiday look to pair with your coziest turtleneck and jean moment for time with the family or a trés chic appeal for those sultry festive nights. For more inspiration, take a closer look ahead.