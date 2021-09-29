Gabrielle Union Reveals the Most She's Spent at a Strip Club: 'All the Ladies Go Home with a Little Something'

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union doesn't mind making it rain when she's at the strip club.

The You Got Anything Stronger? author, 48, called herself a "connoisseur" of strip clubs during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing that she and her friends used to go out "10 or 15 times in a year" before the pandemic.

Union then singled famed club Magic City in Atlanta as one of her go-to places, calling it a "welcoming place" and joked that the workers there know her by name.

"How much is the most you've ever dropped in an evening at one of those places," host Jimmy Kimmel question, prompting the Bring It On actress to respond, "Probably 10 or 20 thousand."

"You don't really think about it because — the booze," she quipped. "And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something."

As Dwyane Wade, Union said that strips clubs have never really been her husband's scene.

"I think in the beginning when we first started hanging out, I would see some of his teammates — who shall remain nameless, but you know who you are — but he would be like, 'No, I'm gonna go home,' " she recalled.

"It was something we kind of did in the beginning," Union added, noting that it's more of a "solo operation" or something she does with friends these days.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Union and Wade, 39, tied the knot in 2014 after five years of dating. Last month, the couple celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary and marked the milestone on social media.

"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go. My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband," Union wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which included video footage from their wedding day. "I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot."

Wade shared his wife's post on his Instagram Story, writing, "7 years was light… LFG."

In April, Wade told PEOPLE that he and Union have "worked on" their marriage through the years to strengthen their relationship.

"It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," he said at the time.

Wade added, "She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine. It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"