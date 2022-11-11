Gabrielle Union Has A Priceless Reaction To Dwyane Wade's Surprise Tattoo Tribute

Dwyane Wade surprised Gabrielle Union with some new ink as a sweet tribute.

The actor posted a video Thursday on Instagram capturing the moment she realized her husband got a new tattoo in her honor. The clip shows Union aiming her phone camera at the retired NBA star as he shows off the new design on his inner wrist, and she gasps after noticing her initials, “GU,” tattooed next to a heart.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo,” she wrote in the caption of the post, along with a monocled emoji. She called it the “best” birthday surprise.

Wade got his tattoo while he and Union were visiting Cape Town, South Africa. The married couple have been traveling throughout Africa to mark Union’s 50th birthday on Oct. 29.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at a Vanity Fair event on March 27 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

Union celebrated the half-century milestone in an Instagram post on Oct. 30, writing that she had an “unbelievable” party in Zanzibar, Tanzania –– the first stop on their African tour.

“I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me,” she wrote in a caption to the post.

Wade also paid tribute to Union with a video he posted to Instagram on her birthday.

“I’m forever grateful and in debt to the universe for choosing me to be your husband!” he wrote . “Let’s keep making this love thing, do what we want it to do!”

