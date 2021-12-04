Gabrielle Union praised for honesty about the ‘hardest part’ of being a working mum

“Today I missed @kaaviajames holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her” (Rex Features)

Gabrielle Union has been praised for opening up about what the “hardest part” about being a working mother is on Instagram.

The Bring It On star posted pictures of herself hugging her three-year-old daughter Kaavia James and admitted in the caption she “felt awful” about missing a school holiday programme.

Union wrote: “Hardest part about being a working Mom is missing important events in your kid’s lives.

“Today I missed @kaaviajames holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her.

“I did the next best thing and I became her hype woman before I left for work,” she added.

The actor’s fans reassured her that she was “doing the best you can” and that her daughter will understand in future why Union had to be absent from some events.

Other mothers also shared their own stories about missing their children’s events because of work.

Celebrity makeup artist Autumn Moultrie commented with a crying emoji and said: “It’s ok, I missed Izzy’s first piano recital at age four, due to work obligations.”

Another person wrote: “We’ve all been there. Just know that you’re doing the best you can, and that’s good enough.”

A third said: “Beautiful! Appreciate your transparency in parenting and the balance of work/mom life no matter your status.”

Union, who shares Kaavia with her husband, former NBA player Dwayne Wade, wrote about her experience with motherhood later in life and feelings of guilt in Refinery29 last year.

She said: “Coming into the parenting game late, as a 46-year-old rookie with my first biological daughter, Kaavia, I had already experienced the best and the worst of what the world has to offer.

“I have decided I’m not going to feel guilty for working. I’m not going to feel guilty for self-care. I’m not going to feel guilty for prioritising myself, because I know I can’t be a great mom if I’m not a great person.”

Union is also a stepmother to Wade’s children, 19-year-old Zaire, 14-year-old Zaya, and eight-year-old Xavier. The couple have been married since 2014.

