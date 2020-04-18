Gabrielle Union Poses Poolside in Bikini for At-Home Photo Shoot with Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya

Gabrielle Union is ready for her close-up!

The Bring It On actress, 47, showed off her fit figure this weekend as she posed for an impromptu poolside photoshoot with her step-daughter Zaya Wade as the photographer.

Union rocked a blue tie-dye bikini and accessorized her curls with a multi-colored headband, accentuating her toned body as she smiled for the photos taken at sunset.

“Time for the Wine Down! Cheers to the weekend good people 🍷🍷🍷,” the L.A.’s Finest star captioned a photo on Instagram, which showed her holding a glass of wine from her husband Dwyane Wade‘s label, D Wade Cellars.

The proud parent also shared several photos from the family shoot on her Instagram Story, including images of herself posing both in and out of their home pool.

Union noted that her 8-year-old stepdaughter helmed the camera, captioning one of the posts, “@zayawade is an amazing 📸.”

While the sun was setting, Zaya took multiple photos of Union’s silhouette as she turned away from the camera and overlooked the vast view from the back of their home.

Dance Party! Gabrielle Union and Stepdaughter Zaya Jump for Joy in Sweet Photo

21 Sweet Photos of Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Family That Prove They're #FamilyGoals

Union also posed for a few sweet photos with her husband as he stood in the pool and she sat above him on the ledge.

The Miami Heat alum, 38, wore a pair of black swim trunks and a gold necklace as he leaned on Union for the picture.

Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Show Off Their Natural Curls: 'Mama's Got Hair Like Yours!'

“Home,” Union wrote of the pictures with her arms around her husband.

Photoshoots aren’t the only thing Union and Zaya are doing to stay busy while self-isolating at home.

Earlier this week, the two enjoyed a dance party together, both documenting the fun activity on their social media pages.

The actress shared a photo of the duo mid-leap on Instagram Friday, both with huge smiles on their faces. She captioned the joyful shot with two heart emojis.

On Thursday, Zaya posted a slow-motion video of their dance session, keeping her caption simple with “👑 👗 🌇.”