Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Becoming a Stepmom to Dwyane Wade's Kids: 'They Have a Mom'

Gabrielle Union HelloBeautiful

JD Barnes, @jdthecombo

Gabrielle Union is talking about her journey as a stepmom.

The Truth Be Told actress, 50, chatted with Tarana Burke for an interview alongside her appearance on HelloBeautiful's February digital cover. In the candid discussion, Union spoke about the trauma she experienced during her journey to the life she has today.

When Burke asked Union how her pursuit of growth and understanding has impacted her family, the actress shared, "I think my journey to self – I had to go back to childhood and examine how I was parented."

The actress shares daughter Kaavia James, 4, with husband Dwyane Wade. In addition to Kaavia, Wade is also dad to son Xavier Zechariah, 9, as well as 15-year-old daughter Zaya and son Zaire, 20. The former NBA star is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

Gabrielle Union HelloBeautiful

JD Barnes, @jdthecombo

"So when I became a stepmom I was like, I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing," she continued. "They have a mom, she's alive. I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing, but like I'm here with them every day."

Union admitted that she wondered, "Am I supposed to be a friend?"

"I had to figure out how to be consistent and nurturing and compassionate and love for each of them. I knew that one size fits all was not gonna work," she added.

Gabrielle Union HelloBeautiful

JD Barnes, @jdthecombo

Both Wade and Union have been open about what it has been like raising a blended family. In 2017, Union revealed that Wade and his kids changed her entire perspective on what she wanted for her future.

"I never wanted kids," she previously told PEOPLE. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."