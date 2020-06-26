Gabrielle Union’s Little Haiti-inspired NY&C line is here — and on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While brands are starting to make improvements to uplift and support Black creators, designers, and people as a whole, others have already been doing so. And the Little Haiti Gabrielle Union New York & Company line is here to bring the colorful spirit of Little Haiti to your summer wardrobe. Not to mention, you can snag it for 30–80 percent off. Plus, you can shop Union’s other collections and rest of the NY&C site on discount, too.

For those who are coming outside again in style, the Little Haiti Gabrielle Union NY&C line is waiting for you to experience color in your clothes in a way you may not have thought of before. The collection highlights the vibrance of Little Haiti, Miami’s history, art and overall culture. Union shot the campaign in various dresses at memorable Little Haiti locations including the Little Haiti Cultural Center, Historic Hampton House, African Heritage Cultural Arts Center and MMJ Beauty Salon, a local beauty salon in the community.

You’ll find color all over this collection with sophisticated dresses like the Print Maxi Shirt Dress and even some leisure resort-wear like Union’s Draped Sheath Dress. But if you’re like me and in fear of “chub rub,” the Little Haiti collection highlights some super cute lightweight jumpsuits including the orange and blue Cape V-Neck jumpsuit and the strapless Shimmery Classic jumpsuit to keep you looking and feeling cool.

It’s not lost on the actor-turned-designer that bringing attention to cultural differences is important. In 2019, it was reported that she exited NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” after speaking out against racism in the workplace.

“My goal is to create the happiest, most high-functioning, inclusive, protected and healthy example of a workplace,” she told Variety in May.

From her words to her clothes, it’s been shown that inclusion matters. The entire collection is available in sizes 0–20. Plus, the line ranges from $39.95–$149.95 (the discount is automatically applied at checkout). Though the line (and the whole NY&C. site) is on sale without an end date for now, snag a few pieces in the Little Haiti-inspired collection while the sale lasts.

