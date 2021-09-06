Gabrielle Union Just Shared a Bunch of Gorgeous Photos from Her Family's Day Out in Paris

Gabrielle Union shared another tour stop on her family's European vacation.

The Deliver Us From Eva actor posted several pics of her family, including her husband Dwyane Wade and their children Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Kaavia James, 2, visiting the Palais-Royal and the Louvre museum in Paris. After looking photo-ready in the first three shots, the family relaxed, with Wade wrapping his arm around Zaya and Union holding Kaavia's hand as they walked through the former royal palace.

The Union-Wades dressed casually for the outing, with the Bring It On actor sporting a white cardigan over a black bralette and loose black pants, while the basketball star coordinated in a black t-shirt and pants. Zaya wore a white boat-neck sundress and sandals, while Kaavia added a pop of color to the scene with yellow pants and a white ruffled top decorated with flowers.

"Instagram vs Reality 😂,"Union wrote in the caption.

The fashionable family has toured several Parisian museums during this leg of their Wade World Tour. Earlier this week Union shared snaps from their visit to the Musée Rodin, where the family had a private tour of the museum and created their own signature perfumes, per the caption.

The star wore an orange oversized blazer and bodysuit by Aajiya, and Wade wore a deep orange suit with no shirt underneath. One of the pics shows Kaavia playing in a garden, while wearing a golden yellow dress and toddler-sized white Adidas.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last weekend, hosting a gathering with family and friends at the TKTK. Union rocked a stunning strapless dress by Valentino, which featured a strapless black top and a pale pink structured skirt. She finished the look with red stiletto sandals and minimal accessories.

Story continues

You Might Also Like