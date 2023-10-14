Gabrielle Union Just Gave the Infamous Peplum Top the Baggy Pants Treatment

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

After the Y2K revival paved the way for controversial styles from 2010-2016 to make their own comebacks, it was only a matter of time before the era's most infamous going-out top crawled out from its fit-and-flare grave. On October 12, Gabrielle Union spared us the suspense by resurrecting the peplum top once and for all.

The 50-year-old actor did not simply dig up the (blessedly) forgotten garment from her 2012 wardrobe, of course. Instead, Union and Schiaparelli gave the peplum top a modern makeover by adding some Bridgerton-inspired corsetry, pairing the structured bustier with Gen-Z-approved baggy pants.

Decked out in olive green with gold embellishments, Gabrielle Union completed her look with a chunky statement choker, square-toed flats, and an unexpected baby blue bag. As for glam, she wore her hair pulled back and spurred all those other food-based makeup trends in favor of an olive smokey eye. Voila!

Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus Cocktail Event Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Since TikTok teens declared the end of skinny jeans and side parts in 2021, many of us swore to stay true to our roots. However, while Kate Middleton remains loyal to the cause, more and more celebrities of all ages have fully embraced the big pants trend this fall (if they're wearing pants at all). From Jennifer Lopez's casually oversized denim jumpsuit to Anne Hathaway's comically large denim jeans, it seems the wide-leg movement is only gaining momentum in 2023.

Jennifer Lopez thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 06, 2023 Gotham

All this to say, beware of your initial instinct to vehemently denounce the return of the peplum top. We'll see where you really stand in two years.

Originally Appeared on Glamour