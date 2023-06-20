Gabrielle Union flashes a thong at Miami premiere — ‘just enough to get a glimpse’

Gabrielle Union never lost her groove.

The former Miami resident came back to her old stomping grounds Friday night for the 27th American Black Film Festival at the New World Center in Miami Beach.

For the red carpet premiere of her latest film, “The Perfect Find,” Union rocked a sexy meets elegant ensemble — a bat wing, sheer gossamer dress with black thong bodysuit underneath. The glam getup is from Marni’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear line.

In the dramedy, coming to Netflix June 23, the 50-year-old stars as fashion executive Jenna who gets involved in a secret romance with her hot, younger coworker (Keith Powers) who happens to be her boss’ son.

The age-old question follows: Will she choose love or her career?

“I’ve been Jenna time and time and time again in my adult life, a woman hitting rock bottom and having to find her way back to herself, with her soul and scruples intact,” Union recently told People magazine. “I’ve also dated younger guys and experienced all the good, bad, ugly and indifferent that comes with that.”

Not that Union has to worry herself over those matters anymore. The ex “Being Mary Jane” star has been happily married to NBA legend Dwyane Wade for almost 10 years. They share a daughter, Kaavia, 4.

Back in August 2014, the power couple did the deed under top secret circumstances (all guests had to sign NDAs) at Chateau Artisan down south in Homestead.

Looks like these two are still hot and heavy after all these years. Under Union’s Instagram photos of her risque outfit, with the caption, “Just enough to get a glimpse,” Wade wrote one word in the comments section:

“Damn.”

