Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Daughter Kaavia Have the Most ‘Extra’ Beach Day

The family had fun in the sun in Miami

gabrielle union/instagram Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia on Jan. 18, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were joined by their youngest daughter Kaavia for some family fun in the sun.

The actress, 51, shared a new Instagram post with her husband, 41, and their 5-year-old daughter at Miami Beach on Thursday.

The video showed Kaavia wedged in the middle of her parents as they lounge on beach chairs.

Kaavia proposes a tickle game with her parents, trying to get her to move from her frozen state. After they play for a little bit, she tells her parents, “Wait, hold on. You guys did too much. You’re only supposed to do a little."

This prompted Union to ask Kaavia, “Oh we were doing too much?” Union turns towards the camera to ask with a deadpan expression, “Imagine us being extra?”

Union also joked about her daughter’s proclamation with the caption “Extra without the charge 😙.”

gabrielle union/instagram Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade and daughter Kaavia on Jan. 18, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL.

Related: Gabrielle Union Posts Hilarious Reel of Daughter Kaavia, 5, Being the 'Judge' of Family Members' Outfits

In the Instagram carousel's remaining photos and videos, Kaavia shouts to her mother, “Mommy, don’t fall in the ocean,” as the Bring it On actress braces the waves with her husband. Union then shared a slow-motion video of her taking a tumble in the water.

gabrielle union/instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade on Jan. 18, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL.

The following were amusing shots of Kaavia watching her parents in the ocean. For the final image, Union then added "Nvm" beside Kaavia, poking fun at not following her daughter’s instruction.

Union also published a sweet video of the former NBA star and his youngest daughter on a beach stroll.

While most of the post included clips of the family’s fun, Union also shared a couple of solo shots posing in her bright purple bikini with a beach cocktail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trio’s beach vacation follows Wade’s recent post about his daddy-daughter date with Kaavia at the beach earlier this month.

Story continues

In Wade’s Jan. 6 Instagram Story, Kaavia stood on the sand with her back to the camera as she watched the sunset in front of the waves. “The beach is a Shared ❤️,” Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Dwyane Wade and Kaavia on Jan. 6, 2024.

Related: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Christmas with Their Blended Family: 'More Than Blessed'

The father of five shared another sweet moment that showed Kaavia again in a following clip walking on the beach towards the sea. This time, Wade’s dog, Tre, joined the pair on the sand.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Dwyane Wade and his daughter Kaavia on Jan. 6, 2024.

Along with Kaavia, Wade is also father to three children Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches. He is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.