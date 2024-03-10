Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Couple Coordinated for a Date Night at the 2024 Oscars

She slayed with an unexpected layered look.

The Wade World Tour just made a pit stop at the 2024 Academy Awards.



Together, Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, shut down the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a coordinating couple's moment that landed them on the best-dressed list.

Union, for her part, took a fashion risk that paid off, wearing a two-piece set from Carolina Herrera in lieu of a traditional gown that consisted of a strapless silver-sequined minidress over a matching maxi-length pencil skirt. Her accessories were minimal but impactful, opting for a Tiffany & Co. diamond pendant necklace and stud earrings. Union's dark hair was pulled back into a sleek topknot, while her glam included a smoky eye, a nude lip, and glowing skin.



Meanwhile, Wade complemented his wife's look with a white double-breasted tuxedo jacket with black trim by Versace. He finished off his outfit with classic black slacks, a black bowtie, and black patent-leather dress shoes.



Wade served as an executive producer on the film The Barber of Little Rock, which is being nominated for Best Documentary Short at tonight's ceremony. The doc explores America’s racial wealth gap through the story of Arlo Washington, a barber in Little Rock, Arkansas, and his vision for a fair economy with the community bank he founded, titled People Trust.

Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, and Jon Bardin also co-executive produced the movie, while John Hoffman and Christine Turner co-directed.

