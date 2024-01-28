Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 5, Recreates Her ‘90s Prom Look — See the Side-by-Side!

The 5-year-old “definitely wore it better,” the ‘Bring It On’ star declared on Instagram

Gabrielle Union’s little one is her spitting image!

On Saturday, the Bring It On star, 51, shared a side-by-side of herself and her 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James in the same outfit — and the resemblance is undeniable.

After Complex posted a series of throwback celebrity prom photos — including one of Union from 1991 — the actress shared a photo of her mini-me recreating the formal look on her Instagram Story.

For her “senior ball,” Union wore a black gown with white ruffled sleeves, which she elegantly accessorized with black gloves, a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

To recreate the look, Kaavia donned a similar dress — complete with puffed sleeves — and a pair of pearl earrings.

The actress shared a side-by-side of the looks and before a debate about who pulled the outfit off better could even start, she declared Kaavia victorious, writing that her daughter "definitely wore it better."

Union shares Kaavia with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade. The couple’s blended family also includes Wade’s two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, as well as son, Xavier, 10, whom he shares with Aja Metoyer.

Wade, 42, and Union treat their fans to lots of updates about their kids on social media, posting silly moments, boasting about their accomplishments and sharing insights into their family time together.

Last October, Union got candid about motherhood in a more serious post, opening up to her followers about her experience becoming a mom for the first time later in life.

In a video, the actress said she "became a mom at the right time," because she has been able to “heal” from past traumas and not pass them on to her child.

“People always ask, ‘Is it worth it? Having kids later in life?” Union said, adding that while “there’s a lot that goes into that answer,” it has absolutely been worth it.

Union went on to say that becoming a mom has changed her life in “so many wondrous ways” that sometimes she does wish she had done it earlier — “just so I have even more time with Kaav.”



