Gabrielle Union Dances Topless To Show What It Feels Like To Be 'Publicly Vulnerable'

Gabrielle Union, 48, returns from her vacation with an honest post about the benefits of vulnerability.

The post includes a video of Gabrielle dancing topless in front of a high-rise window, smiling, laughing, and singing.

In the clip's caption, Gabrielle shares with her followers "what is feels like to be so publicly vulnerable." She writes that, to her, vulnerability is "FREEDOM."

Gabrielle Union, 48, is finally back from her epic vacation, dubbed the “Wade World Tour,” and she’s sharing a hilariously inspiring topless dancing video to celebrate.

“Giving strong dancing cricket vibes 😂😂😂😂 but when folks ask what it feels like to be so publicly vulnerable… This right here 😂🥰,” she wrote in the caption. “Seriously though, if you have ever felt like you might literally die from humiliation, being vulnerable can be a challenge but lemme tell youuuuuuu, it’s actually FREEDOM. Peace & joy can live side by side with vulnerability.”

The reason for the post? Gabrielle, 48, just released her biography, called, You Got Anything Stronger?





The meaning behind the post is everything, but it’s hard to miss the fact that the Bring It On alum’s butt, legs, and arms look super toned. Yacht life looks good on her!

“Vulnerability looks so sexy,” one person wrote in the comments. “This energy is everything 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another said.

How does Gabrielle get so fit? She previously told Women's Health that usually does three 50-minute workouts a week, focusing on full-body strength training moves.

A cool tidbit? She only does about six minutes of cardio in each one. For her, cardio can be jumping jacks, running up her driveway, side shuffles, sled pushes, or hitting the elliptical or treadmill.

"I like to mix it up so I don’t get anxiety staring at the treadmill," Gabrielle said.

She also has go-to exercises that she regularly throws into rotation: squats and lunges. “They’ve never really failed,” she said.

While Gabrielle tries a lot of different moves, she's made it clear that workout classes aren't her thing. “As the workout phases come and go, I'll try everything," she told WH. "Nothing, not one thing, has stuck. I've tried kickboxing, cardio barre, I've tried a SoulCycle class...I'm not a class person."



Overall, though, Gabrielle said she just likes to keep exercise interesting. “The beauty of my workouts are that they change every session and day,” she said. “It really depends on my mood.”

Current mood: toned, vulnerable, and free. You love to see it.

