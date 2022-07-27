Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia James as She Shows Off Her 'Interpretive Dance' Moves

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James, knows how to groove to the music!

The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 49, cheered on the 3-year-old tiny tot as she showed off her dance moves in a fun video posted to Instagram Tuesday, which was captioned, "It's always time for a dance break. Interpretative dance is my jam. Stay entertained my friends."

In the clip set to the tune of Ciara's new single, "Jump," Kaavia bops and bounces around before making a splash in the pool while the words "about to grant you with my presence & talents" appear at the bottom of the frame.

The clip then cuts to the toddler doing a "one of a kind" dance inside, while Union, who shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade, makes an appearance toward the end of clip, holding a glass of wine in her hand while standing in as a backup dancer while her daughter spins around.

Along with daughters Kaavia and 15-year-old Zaya, the retired NBA player, 40, is father to sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships. He's served as legal guardian to his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 20.

Wade opened up about his family in April, joking about his youngest daughter's social media fame.

"I've done a lot of cool things in my life, well I thought I did," Wade said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And forget the championships and the other things I've done, everywhere I go it's like, 'So how's Kaavia?' And I'm like, 'She's great, but let's talk about why I'm here.' "

Speaking of his daughter's influence on social media, he added, "It's this thing about Kaavia where people have started following her, the captions on her photos, it kind of says everything we wanna say, we just can't say it."

"But she has her own swag and personality," he continued. "Through the pandemic she kept all of us going and having something to look forward to."