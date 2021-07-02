Gabrielle Carteris Not Seeking Reelection As SAG-AFTRA President; Is Backing Fran Drescher To Succeed Her

Gabrielle Carteris is not seeking reelection as president of SAG-AFTRA, and has thrown her support behind Fran Drescher to succeed her in the union’s election later this summer. The Nanny star also has the support of Unite for Strength, the union’s ruling party that Carteris has led ever since becoming president in 2016.

Camryn Manheim, the union’s secretary-treasurer and Carteris’ running mate in 2019, is also not seeking reelection. Anthony Rapp, who stars on Star Trek: Discovery, is running for that post as Drescher’s running mate, and also has the support of Unite for Strength. Drescher and Rapp have both taken out petitions to run for their respective offices: she needed 200 signed petition by 5 pm this evening to qualify for the ballot, and he needed 150.

The Unite for Strength steering group, which includes Carteris and several other guild leaders, sent an email earlier today to supporters, accompanied by links to Drescher and Rapp’s petitions, urging them to “Please sign the following petitions IMMEDIATELY,” noting that they were “racing against the clock” to get the required number of petitions signed by the deadline.

Carteris, who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, became president on April 9, 2016, upon the death of president Ken Howard after serving two terms as executive vice president. She won election in 2017, and was reelected in 2019.

Matthew Modine, who Carteris defeated two years ago, is running for president again on the dissident Membership First slate, with running mate Joely Fisher.

