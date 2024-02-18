Gabriel Vilardi has 2 goals and an assist, Jets beat NHL-leading Canucks 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Mark Scheifele had a hand in all four of goals with a goal and three assists, and Sean Monahan scored his first goal for Winnipeg following a trade from Montreal. The Jets improved to 33-14-5.

Tyler Myers and Noah Juulsen scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 24 shots. The Canucks dropped to 37-13-6.

Vilardi broke a 2-2 tie at 7:47 of the third period. Juulsen went to hit Scheifele, creating a 3-on-1 with Kyle Connor sliding a pass to an open Vilardi.

Scheifele scored at 9:42, breaking away from Juulsen to tuck home a pass from Connor.

The Jets took a 2-1 lead at 9:25 of the second period through Monahan, immediately after Canucks forward Phil Di Giuseppe was given a game misconduct, and an instigator penalty, for fighting Adam Lowry.

Scheifele wristed a pass to Vilardi at the side of the net for a feed to the open Monahan.

Myers tied it with 5:41 left int the period, beating Hellebuyck with a backhander.

Juulsen opened the scoring for the Canucks 19 seconds into the second period, driving to the net and finding a loose pass that he roofed past a stranded Hellebuyck. It was his first goal as a Canucks and first in 72 games.

The Jets tied it midway through the period on a power play, with Scheifele finding an open Vilardi alone in front of Demko.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Calgary on Monday night.

Canucks: At Minnesota on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press