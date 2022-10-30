Gabriel Martinelli shows support for Pablo Mari with Arsenal goal celebration

Lovely touch: Gabriel Martinelli lifting up a Pablo Mari shirt (REUTERS)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli paid tribute to team-mate Pablo Mari, who was last week stabbed, after scoring against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Mari, who is on loan from the Gunners at Serie A side Monza, was caught up in a stabbing incident at a Milan supermarket. One employee died and Mari had to undergo surgery on a back wound.

The following day, Mari posted a picture alongside his wife while also thanking well-wishers for their messages.

"After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to say thanks for all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving," he wrote.

Mari was on Sunday discharged from hospital and just hours later, Martinelli headed in Arsenal's opening goal against Nottingham Forest and was handed a Mari shirt to hold up during his celebrations.