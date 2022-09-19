Gabriel Magalhaes responds to Ivan Toney after Arsenal’s big win over Brentford

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes used Sunday’s big win over Brentford to replicate Ivan Toney’s infamous tweet.

After the Bees announced their return to the Premier League by beating Mikel Arteta’s side in last season’s opener at the Brentford Community Stadium, Toney tweeted: “Nice kick about with the boys.”

The message was used by Arteta as motivation for the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium, with Amazon’s “All or Nothing” documentary capturing footage of the Arsenal manager’s message to his players in the dressing room.

The Gunners made a triumphant return to the scene of last year’s crippling disappointment, claiming their sixth win in seven games and returning to the top of the table.

William Saliba, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus all scored in a routine 3-0 win after an impressive performance by a team who have made a huge amount of progress in a relatively short amount of time.

After the win in west London, Gabriel repeated Toney’s message, tweeting: “Nice kick about with the boys.”

Top of the table heading into the international break, Arsenal face a huge clash with bitter rivals Tottenham when club football returns.