Gabriel Jesus is still no cold-blooded finisher

Sam Dean
·5 min read
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus recovers after a clash during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton FC and Arsenal FC in Southampton, Britain, 23 October 202 - VINCE MIGNOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
No player has done more to propel Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table than Gabriel Jesus, whose physical willingness and technical quality has already made him one of the most important players — if not the most important player — in Mikel Arteta’s young team.

Such has been the Brazilian’s impact in north London that, in the first few months of this season, it was tempting to wonder why on earth Manchester City allowed him to leave. Jesus has been inventive and infectious, transforming the Arsenal attack and instantly stepping up as a leader behind the scenes.

In recent games, though, an old flaw in the striker’s game has gradually resurfaced at his new club. For all his undisputed qualities, on and off the pitch, there is still one significant question hanging over his head: will he ever be a cold-blooded finisher?

On the most basic level, his return of 63 goals in 170 Premier League appearances suggests this lingering criticism is probably a little harsh. But the reality for Jesus is that, while he has never been goal-shy, his tally over the last few years could — and perhaps should — have been considerably higher.

Five goals in his first eight games, but none in his last six

According to Opta’s expected goals metric, Jesus has consistently scored fewer goals than he should have, based on the chances he has had in his Premier League career. Including this campaign, he has played in England for seven seasons. In five of those seasons, his total number of league goals has been lower than his “expected” number of league goals.

After a sensational start to this campaign, in which he scored five times in his first eight starts, Jesus has now gone six matches without a goal. It is hardly a major drought, but it is a source of concern. Not least because Arsenal’s early-season vigour has faded in recent weeks, with Thursday’s defeat by PSV their worst performance of the season.

Against Southampton last weekend, the wastefulness of Arsenal’s £45 million striker was the main reason they failed to win. It has not helped Arsenal’s cause that Eddie Nketiah, the backup striker, has also been profligate. Nketiah is usually a clinical finisher but, like Jesus, he is no longer burying the opportunities that fall his way.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, at Emirates Stadium, in London, England, Saturday, Oct. 1, 202 - AP
Of all the strikers at the top six clubs, Nketiah and Jesus have this season produced the biggest underperformance based on their expected goals. By that measure, and it is an increasingly popular metric within clubs as well as the media, the two Arsenal strikers have this season been the two most wasteful forwards in the ‘big six’ .

In a normal campaign, Arsenal would have time to work on these issues on the training ground. This year, with a condensed schedule to deal with, there are limited opportunities to put things right behind closed doors.

Arteta: This happens to any striker

“Training is very restricted,” said Arteta, who faces Nottingham Forest on Sunday. “But sometimes there are mental things you can work on. And the experiences they have had — it is not the first time that Eddie or Gabi have been five games without scoring a goal in their career, that happens to any striker that I have known. You have to deal with that, it is part of the job.”

A lack of ruthlessness in front of goal will not have come as a huge surprise to Arteta, who worked with Jesus at City during his spell as Pep Guardiola’s assistant. Arsenal would have known his history and it is a simple reality of their current status that, if Jesus was as brilliant in the box as he is around it, he would not have been within their reach this summer.

City wanted a killer in front of goal, and they found one in Erling Haaland. If Jesus was that player, there would have been no need for them to invest so much in Haaland.

None of this is to downplay the impact that Jesus has made at Arsenal. He has already shown that he will bring the best out of the other players around him — Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka are thriving — and there is no questioning whether he has made the team better.

Indeed, for Arsenal’s supporters the sight of Jesus in their attack has been consistently exhilarating, especially when compared to the laboured performances of Alexandre Lacazette last year. The upgrade from Lacazette to Jesus is enormous, whether or not the Brazilian scores 25 goals this season.

Still, though, Arsenal are suddenly in need of a lift. Arteta said after Thursday’s loss in Eindhoven that “it is time to reset” after a run of stodgy performances, and Jesus might well need a reset of his own. He offers so much to this Arsenal side in all-round play, but in difficult moments they will also need him to be a ruthless predator. Can he be that man?

