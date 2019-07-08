Gabriel Jesus says he must 'grow up' after crying and punching VAR monitor after seeing red in Copa America final

Gabriel Jesus shed tears and attacked the VAR monitor after being sent off in the Copa America final on Sunday.

Brazil won the match against Peru 3-1, thanks in part to Jesus - who bagged a goal and an assist.

The 22-year-old striker set up Everton for the opener before Paolo Guerrero equalised for the underdogs.

Jesus then struck himself to put Brazil ahead, before Richarlison’s late penalty confirmed Brazil’s first Copa America title for 12 years.

Gabriel Jesus looks on after winning the Copa America 2019 final. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Chilean referee Roberto Tobar shows the red card to Brazil's Jesus (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)

Jesus vented his rage at the VAR monitor. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

But the Manchester City starlet was sent from the field before the final goal, receiving his second yellow card for a foul on Carlos Zambrano.

He then kicked a water bottle in fury before shoving the VAR monitor.

Jesus, though, apologised for his antics following Brazil’s triumph.

Gabriel Jesus starting on VAR is a big Monday mood pic.twitter.com/cXUyIQGWfh — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) July 8, 2019

"I want to apologise," he said. "I could have avoided it and I also need to grow up a lot."

