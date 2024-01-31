Gabriel Jesus reveals he is ‘changing mindset’ in hunt for more Arsenal goals

Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus says he has made changes to his mentality as he strives to become more lethal in front of goal. The Arsenal No 9, who scored one and set up the other in his team’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, has worked hard to keep his head up after misses. He is also determined to place greater emphasis on getting into the box and finishing.

Jesus has heard the criticism that he is not sufficiently clinical for what feels to him like his entire career. The 26-year-old maintains it is reductive to judge him purely on his goals return given how much he contributes in general play. Moreover, he does score goals. But it is not to say that he is not focused on getting better.

At Forest, Jesus missed a clearcut chance in the 57th minute at 0-0, lashing against the post after a lovely team move. It felt as though Arsenal had been trying to score the perfect goal and now they nearly did, with Ben White passing inside, Bukayo Saka backheeling and Martin Ødegaard swaying one way before playing in Jesus.

Shortly after, Jesus juggled the ball inside the area only to volley high. But he kept going and was rewarded when he made a darting run on 65 minutes to ram a low shot through the legs of Matt Turner from a tight angle. The Forest goalkeeper should have done better. Jesus’s assist was for Bukayo Saka in the 72nd minute.

“I am changing my mindset,” Jesus said. “I am more focused on the game now. Before, when I miss one or two chances …. that was not the case against Forest. It was more unlucky than a miss when I hit the post but I keep trying. A minute after, I create another one and I miss the time to shoot. I keep working, I keep focused on the game. I try to find another way to score and it worked.”

Jesus was asked whether the mentality change was about not letting his head drop. “Yes,” he replied. “Always when I do this, I think it helps me a lot. The support the fans give me, my teammates, the staff, that’s [also] good.”

Jesus has broadly scored at a rate of one in every two and a half games for Manchester City and Arsenal. For Brazil he has 19 goals in 64 appearances. Jesus warmed to a theme he has previously addressed when he discussed the perceptions of him; how it is goals or nothing and, when the team do not score, it is somehow his fault.

“I have been living with this all my life – in Brazil with the national team, at City and now,” he said. “Sometimes it is all about stats and sometimes it is all about watching the game. Come on! If you watch the game, you see me playing …”

There was, though, a new admission. “Sometimes, like I say, I am not focused on that [scoring goals] and that’s, I think, my mistake,” Jesus continued. “So now, I change my mindset and I will be in the box more and I try everything to score.”