Gabriel Jesus injury update as Mikel Arteta ‘very worried’ for Arsenal striker

Gabriel Jesus suffered the injury against Manchester United (Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury with Mikel Arteta admitting he is “very worried” for the Brazilian.

Jesus was stretchered off during Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday and is set to see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.

But a serious knee injury would see the 27-year-old ruled out for a significant spell, in the latest blow to the Gunners this season ahead of Wednesday’s north London derby.

Bukayo Saka is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury while captain Martin Odegaard missed several months earlier this season with an ankle injury.

“It’s not looking good at all, but we need to review with the specialist and will have more information this afternoon,” Arteta told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. We were very worried straight after the game and we are very worried today."

Arteta did not say whether Arsenal will look to sign another striker in the January transfer market and insisted the club remain open to options to strengthen the squad.

The Gunners have struggled to score goals in recent matches and Kai Havertz endured a difficult afternoon as Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup.

The Premier League title contenders have been linked with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak this month.

“My answer doesn’t change. We are actively looking into the market to improve the squad. We always have been and it would be naïve not too,” Arteta said

“We are looking and we are trying, so let’s see what we can do. To recruit a player there are three parties who have to agree to that. The fact I love my players doesn’t mean we can’t think about improving.

“We do daily and when the market comes around we have to make sure we have the best resources and capacity to compete the way that we want to.