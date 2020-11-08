Gabriel Jesus implores Manchester City to rediscover unbeatable home form to boost title hopes

Gabriel Jesus returned from injury to earn Manchester City a draw against Liverpool but said it was a better point for the Reds than for his own side.

The reigning champions went into the weekend top of the table, before Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester each in turn took their place in first after wins.

At the Etihad Stadium, an early Mohamed Salah penalty put the Reds ahead, before Jesus’ equaliser levelled matters and Kevin de Bruyne missed a spot-kick of his own.

The Brazil striker acknowledged that matches between the two teams are often tight and each can beat the other, but says City must ensure they take maximum points at home in future to boost their own title hopes.

“It was a top game, we know they work hard and have amazing players, they can beat us like we can beat them,” Jesus told Sky Sports.

"We have a chance to win the game [but] we didn’t score - now it’s time to rest and go to internationals. It’s no good the result for us but it’s a tough game.

"Both teams want to win the league so sometimes it’s going to be like this; we have to control our game, we are at home so we have to play more and attack like we have done in the past.

“We have to win all the games we play here [at home] so it’s not good for us, maybe [a better point] for them. We have to keep fighting to the end and there’s a lot of games to play.”

While it’s still early in the season, the draw was a fourth in City’s seven league games which they have failed to win, leaving them 11th with a game in hand on the Reds heading into the international break.

With a win, draw and defeat at home this season, City have dropped five points at the Etihad already - in contrast to Liverpool dropping only two at Anfield in the entirety of last season.

