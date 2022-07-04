Gabriel Jesus on favourite position and Mikel Arteta admiration in first Arsenal interview

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus is relishing the prospect of being Arsenal’s No9 and has told fans: “I’ve come to score goals”.

Jesus completed his £45million move to Arsenal this morning from Manchester City, signing a five-year contract at Emirates Stadium. During his five years with City, and particularly last season, the Brazilian often operated out wide, but he is ready to lead the line for Arsenal.

Jesus is prepared for the pressure that comes with that, revealing he followed the Gunners when growing up in Brazil because of his love for Thierry Henry.

“I’m a number nine,” said Jesus, when asked what Arteta had said to him about where he will play for Arsenal. “I’m a striker and I thank God every day that I can be alive, and that I can play in three or four different positions - but I think my position is nine.

“My best qualities are being on the pitch to help with or without the ball. Of course, I’m a striker and I have to score goals, and I’ve come to score goals and to help with assists and my work. But obviously, I want to score goals.

“I followed Arsenal when I was young because of [Thierry] Henry. Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like: ‘Wow, this club is big’. I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy.”

Signing a striker was a priority for Arsenal this summer and Jesus was their top target in that position. The club needed reinforcements after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January and Alexandre Lacazette departed last month.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s fourth summer signing. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Eddie Nketiah has stayed and signed a new contract, with Jesus now joining him to give Arsenal greater firepower in attack. The Brazilian knows Arteta from his time at Manchester City, when the Spaniard was working there as an assistant to Pep Guardiola.

The pair formed a good relationship then and Jesus has revealed that was a key factor in him joining Arsenal, who were unable to offer him Champions League football after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Story continues

“We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future,” said Jesus. “I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

Gabriel Jesus will wear the No9 shirt. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

There was interest in Jesus from several clubs after he decided to leave City this summer. Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Tottenham were all at one point keen on the 25-year-old, but it was Arsenal who won the race for him.

“Everyone who knows football well, knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus,” said Arsenal’s technical director, Edu. "Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level.”