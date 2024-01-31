Gabriel Jesus: ‘I have changed my mindset at Arsenal to focus on scoring goals’

Gabriel Jesus has scored eight times in 23 appearances for Arsenal this season - PA/Mike Egerton

Gabriel Jesus has said he has “changed his mindset” and is now ready to be a penalty-box striker for Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing Arsenal.

Jesus scored and assisted in Arsenal’s 2-1 win victory at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, producing an excellent all-round performance.

The Brazilian has been criticised at times for not being clinical enough in front of goal but he defended his scoring record and said he is now focusing even more on providing goals for his team.

Jesus has scored eight times and registered five assists in 23 appearances for Arsenal this season, and has now struck a total of 73 goals in the Premier League.

“I am close to 100 in the Premier League – that is not easy!” said Jesus. “Then in the Champions League I am scoring a lot, in the national team I score.

“Sometimes I am not focused on that [scoring goals] and I think that is my mistake. So now, I think I change my mindset and I will be in the box more, and try everything to score.”

The 26-year-old is loved by Arteta for his all-round contributions to Arsenal’s attack, and his ability to drop into midfield or operate on the flanks.

Jesus is also a creator of goals - Getty Images/David Price

Jesus said earlier this season that scoring goals is not his “strong point”, which prompted some criticism on social media, but he has since clarified that he meant he also has other qualities in his game beyond finishing.

“I have been living with pressure all my life, in Brazil with the national team, at Manchester City and now,” he said. “Sometimes it is all about stats and sometimes it is all about watching the game.

“Let’s go, come on – if you watch the game, you see me playing. When I said a month ago in Brazil about the goals, I meant it in a different way and people took it out of context. I said: ‘Listen, it [assisting] is not only my strong area, I can score goals’.”

Jesus also revealed that he was a doubt for the Forest game due to ongoing issues with his knee, which has caused him problems since last season.

“I was in physio this week, getting treatment on my knee. I didn’t know if I was available to play or not. But the medical staff pushed me and I pushed them as well. They helped me a lot and I trained the last two days and I was ready to play. It was good.”