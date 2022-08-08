Gabriel hails William Saliba as ‘the best’ after impressive Arsenal debut

Arsenal defender Gabriel has hailed his centre-back partner William Saliba after he excelled on his Premier League debut.

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 for around £28million, but it was not until last Friday that he made his debut.

The 21-year-old impressed, earning the man of the match award and helping the Gunners kick off the campaign with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Gabriel, who was paired alongside Saliba in the heart of defence, has praised the Frenchman and believes he has settled well in London.

“For me, he’s the best! He’s very young, very promising and a very good player,” he told Standard Sport. “I am so happy to play with him, together. He has now started in the Premier League and he was so good.

“The team did very well. They showed intensity and everyone stayed together. It’s very difficult to play here, but our keeper was strong. I believe in this team and it was very good. We got a clean sheet and three very good points.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with Saliba too, who has carried on his fine form from pre-season.

“You don’t really see that,” said Arteta when assessing Saliba’s debut. “At 21 years old, debut in the Premier League, against this opponent, against physical players - and resolve that situation the way he has done it.

“With that composure, with that calmness and with that presence. So big credit to the boy. I wanted to let him be and let him play, that’s the way we have tried to develop that player.

“To sign him at 18 years old and bring him back two years later is something unusual and he has been so determined and willing to come here and now proved the point that he is ready.

“Now we are exposing the player in a really difficult environment where he can navigate and enjoy it and be comfortable.”