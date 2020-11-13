Gabriel Garzón-Montano on being influenced by Prince, feeling stuck, and his new album Agüita

Courtesy of Gabriel Garzón-Montano

For Gabriel Garzón-Montano, the idea of delaying the drop of his sophomore album Agüita due to COVID-19 was out of the cards. “I couldn’t have waited,” he tells EW. “We don’t know when this is over and I don’t know if my mind would have done well with holding it indefinitely."

The 31-year-old Brooklyn-bred artist first debuted in 2014 with Bishouné: Alma del Huila, a six-track EP that blended alternative R&B with strains of funk and soul. The project led to Garzón-Montano opening for Lenny Kravitz, and, later, Drake sampling one of his songs on the rapper’s 2015 mixtape If You're Reading This It’s Too Late.

The singer’s new album — his first since 2017’s Jardin — ups the ante, with Garzón-Montano splitting himself into three characters. The first two, “the debonair leading man” and “the wistful impressionist,” are heard on songs rooted in the raw honesty and vulnerability his fans have come to expect. "Moonless" sees the multi-instrumentalist singing about the grief that came with his mother’s death: "Mama died/and I was moonless in a Stygian tide... trying to hide the ripening tumor." On "Mira My Look" and "Muñeca," Garzón-Montano taps into his third character, “the Latino Urbano hitmaker,” rapping and singing across reggaeton and trap-style songs. With a new character also comes a new look: in the video for the title track, Garzón-Montano serves up a colorful and sexy aesthetic explained in a press release as “brujo energy means blunts and 3-inch heels.”

A few weeks after the release of Agüita we spoke to Garzón-Montano about the new album, being influenced by Prince, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You are a multi-instrumentalist and you do everything yourself. How much of a learning curve was there between Jardin and Agüita?

GABRIEL GARZÓN-MONTANO: It took me like two years. I had to give myself permission to do all sorts of things. This is a new way, you know? I really had to give myself permission to let things be because I'm used to really working for it. Long sound checks in the studio, literally six hours to get my drum sound and then record the drum. That’s just one day.

Jardin and Agüita are very different aesthetic-wise but also visually and sonically at times. What was the decision behind that?

In terms of the style of music, I just wanted to experiment. I felt a little bit stuck at the time. Once I had like, two songs that could never exist on the same album, I was like, okay, they must be on the same album. Visually, I used to not give myself permission to just look like two different people. Like, wearing heels and then changing into sneakers and adopting a more alpha thing, which both are very sexy to me and they both express who I am. I feel powerful in both of them as a straight man. So-called straight man, you know, in a world that demands categories.

Was that feeling of being stuck coming from personal struggles or the music industry or elsewhere?

I was young and I think I was just scared I wasn’t gonna be able to really make records. I wasn’t happy with the work I was making, that’s pretty much the bottom line. So when you're not proud of yourself, you don't really have much else left.

If we look at what is charting and take that into consideration, the song and video for "Agüita" are of the flavor of what people really want to hear and see when it comes to reggaeton. Do you expect your song to do as well as, say, a J Balvin track or are you just like, “Hey I made some art, and whatever happens happens”?

I aim to deliver the experience of a song and if it's not the time for that, it’s not the time for that. I’m going to keep making songs and I’m certainly going to keep making songs like “Agüita.”

“Someone” is one of my favorite tracks. It tells the tale of a classic heartbreaking love story. On it you sing, “Overcooked vegetables/Conversation tense, you were edible / Kissed me, pulled back and said “Not tonight but can I get some head?" / It hurt me, had to double take / I went ahead and did it anyway.” Is this song from personal experience or just an idea you built on?

No, that happened, that’s an ex-girlfriend of mine.

Did you find it hard to pull from these experiences and then be expected to sing them every night on tour?

