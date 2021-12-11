Gabriel Deck determined to stay in the NBA

Players like Deck always will have a solid plan B. Before the season, Deck firmly denied rumors about negotiations with FC Barcelona. But BasketNews sources around the EuroLeague suggest that Barcelona might be the top landing spot for Deck if he decides to return to Europe. However, Deck remains determined to stay in the NBA, sources say BasketNews. If not the OKC, Deck hopes there’s another NBA organization that could give him an appropriate NBA opportunity.

Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews

More on this storyline

Donatas Urbonas on Gabriel Deck: There are rumors that if he’s returning to Europe, there even might be some agreement between Barça and Gabriel Deck already. That if you return to Europe, Barça is waiting for you and this is where you play. -via Spotify / December 8, 2021