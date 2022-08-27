Gabriel Agbonlahor hits back at Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool manager's 'strange' outburst

Jurgen Klopp - GETTY IMAGES

Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit back at Jurgen Klopp's "strange" criticism of his punditry and advised him to focus on his own issues at Liverpool.

Klopp revealed last week that he almost felt compelled to ring talkSPORT, where Agbonlahor is one of the presenters, to upbraid him on his damning assessment of Manchester United's performance in their 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Agbonlahor had called United a "shambles" and wondered whether manager Erik ten Hag should walk from the job as it was too great a challenge.

Klopp branded the former Aston Villa striker's verdict "unbelievable" and took aim at his own record as a player. Referring to him just as 'Gabby', Klopp said that he did not "remember him being a mentality monster" when playing for Villa in their 6-0 defeat to Liverpool in the German's first season in charge at Anfield.

Agbonlahor has now had his own say, telling the Daily Mail: "Every pundit, everyone in the pub, every girl talking to her mates, would say exactly the same things about Man United as I did. United fans on the phone-in were saying 10 times worse.

"So for Klopp to say that was a bit strange and to mention the 6-0 was even stranger. Why make it personal?

"What should I have said? That United were 'splendidly unlucky to lose 4-0?' I just told the truth.

"And the whole 'Gabby who?' thing. Him pretending not to know my surname. Why? He has watched football. He will know my name.

"And then his team lose at United anyway. He was talking about me not being a mentality monster. Well his team didn't look like mentality monsters in that game did they? And he is supposed to be the mentality monster king."

Liverpool's slow start has seen them give defending champions Manchester City a five-point advantage, but Klopp - whose side face Bournemouth today - remains unfazed.

"You can worry if you want, but it doesn't make too much sense," he said. "If you start worrying because other teams (Arsenal) have nine points, that's obviously not helpful.

"This team delivered for four or five years on an incredibly high level, a consistently high level. A little drop two years ago, but apart from that, so often is the winning side.

"I don't speak about the close group, but some people take things for granted, like 'Liverpool against whoever, in the end Liverpool will win' - that is not the case.

"We had to - and we have to - work incredibly hard for it and that's what we'll do. It's too early to close the season and that is it for us.

"Nobody knows what we can achieve at the end of the season, but there are a lot of points to get and we should start collecting them."