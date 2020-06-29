Gabon senate votes to decriminalize homosexuality

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - A large majority of Gabon's senate voted on Monday to decriminalize homosexuality, the president's office said, paving the way for the country to become one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.

"The law was adopted with a large majority of 59 votes," Jessye Ella Ekogha, a spokesman for Gabon's presidency told Reuters. He added that the bill would be ratified by the president.





(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome and Bate Felix; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)