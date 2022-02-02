Gabby Petito's mother recalls their emotional last moments together and the pain of her murder in new documentary

Last year the incredibly sad death of 22-year-old travel vlogger Gabby Petito gained worldwide attention. Initially, police treated the influencer's disappearance, whilst on her "dream" cross-country road trip with partner, Brian Laundrie, as a missing person case – however it later became classed as a murder, after human remains were found in a Wyoming national park. Petito's cause of death was eventually ruled as homicide caused by strangulation.

During their search for the young woman, police questioned Laundrie and named him as a "person of interest". He also displayed unusual behaviours, such as disappearing two weeks after returning home with their shared travel van, but repeatedly denied having any sinister involvement in her passing.

Laundrie was later found dead via a gunshot wound to the head, in what is believed to have been suicide, alongside a confessional note alleging that he was responsible for Petito's killing.

Now, Channel 5 have produced a new documentary chronicling the time leading up to Petito's death, her disappearance and the subsequent quest for justice that her family embarked on after. Titled The Murder That Gripped the World, the short film (which is available to watch on My5 catch-up) features emotional interviews with her mother, Nicole Schmidt, who heartbreakingly recalls the moment she 'knew' her daughter had died.

"I knew the night the police came to my door to tell my that the van was [back] in Florida [with Laundrie, on the 1 September], I knew," Schmidt emotionally explains. "When I knew the van was in Florida, I knew my daughter was gone. I didn't know how, but I just knew."

She then continues on to say that despite feeling like Petito had died, she had to power through and make public statements in the hopes of helping to bring her body back. 'I didn't tell anyone else that, because I had to do what I had to do, I had to report her missing and I had to get her pictures out there. We had to find her."

Schmidt also shared the incredibly poignant moments that she last spent with Petito before she embarked on her road trip, saying that she will always "hold dear" the final hug they had on the driveway before Petito set off.

"It was a long, long, hug I can't describe it, I know we were saying goodbye for a long trip but it felt different and now that I look back it felt so different... I squeezed her so tight, and I said, 'I love you, please be careful, this is going to be great, you're going to have so much fun'. And she squeezed me back and that was just really great and now I'll cherish it."

Gabby Petito: The Murder That Gripped the World first aired 1 February 2022 on Channel 5, it is now available to watch on My5.





