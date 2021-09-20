Gabby Petito - latest: Brian Laundrie sighting reported in Alabama as police call Walmart body ‘unconnected’

FBI agents execute a search warrant at the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida (screengrab)

Police have been tipped off to a potential sighting of Brian Laundrie near Mobile, Alabama, according to reports. A body found there is unrelated to the search for Mr Laundrie. On Monday, a 911 call from a witness to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s fight in Utah was released, providing details on the encounter.

Earlier today, the FBI executed a search warrant at the Laundrie house, which is now considered a crime scene. The search for Mr Laundrie continues after the FBI announced they found a body believed to be missing van-life blogger Ms Petito in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The body was found close to the site where a couple claimed to have seen the van Ms Petito and her fiancé had been travelling in together. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, which narrowed the potential search area for investigators.

On Monday, police said they had “exhausted all avenues” for finding Ms Petito’s fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who left his Florida home and disappeared into the Florida wilderness.

Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah. The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August.

Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September. Mr Laundrie later was named a person of interest in the search.

Sign up to our free breaking news email to follow this story.

Read More

Gabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road trip

Where is Brian Laundrie? Police hunt switches to missing boyfriend after Gabby Petito remains discovered

Gabby Petito: 911 call reveals witness saw Brian Laundrie ‘hitting’, ‘slapping’ girlfriend days before her disappearance

Gabby Petito: A timeline of the social media star’s disappearance