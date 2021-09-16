Gabby Petito – live updates: Fiancé ‘person of interest’ in YouTuber’s disappearance, police say

(YouTube/ Nomadic Statik)

Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her fiance were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah. The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August. The police determined the incident was a “mental health break” rather than a domestic assault situation and separated the couple for the night.

On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiance as a person of interest in their investigation. Ms Petito’s family released a statement begging him to assist police in their search for the woman.

Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.

Mr Laundrie, who lived with Ms Petito in North Port, Florida, has thus far refused to cooperate with authorities. The North Port police will hold a press conference today at 11:30am EST to discuss the latest developments in their search for Ms Petito.

Nicole Schmidt, Ms Petito’s mother, said the last time she spoke with her daughter was 30 August, but because it was a text she cannot be sure that she was actually speaking with the woman. Before that the mother and daughter video chatted on 23 or 24 August. Ms Schmidt said it was normal for her and her daughter to video chat multiple times a week. When her daughter did not check in after Mr Laundrie returned early from their road trip, she grew concerned and eventually the family alerted the police.

