Gabbia: ‘Fiorentina goal for 2-1 unacceptable for Milan to concede’

Matteo Gabbia admits Milan ‘need to talk about’ what went so very wrong in the 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina. ‘The second goal is unacceptable for us to concede.’

The Rossoneri had survived an early Moise Kean penalty thanks to the Mike Maignan save and went behind to Yacine Adli’s strike, then saw David De Gea parry spot-kicks from both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham.

Albert Gudmundsson eventually got the winner, as Kean knocked down a long De Gea kick for the finish.

Gabbia and Milan take blame for defeat

“We are certainly not satisfied with the initial approach. We feel this defeat, as it was our fault and we did not do our best tonight,” Gabbia told DAZN.

This was meant to be the sign of consistency for Milan, who had won three Serie A games in a row including the Derby della Madonnina, but they faltered at the fourth.

“It is something we need to talk about inside the locker room, look each other in the eye and understand why we didn’t play with enough consistency to win. We must work over the break for international duty, figure out where we went wrong and try to be more consistent.

“It starts with us, I saw the right disappointment and anger in the dressing room, and it can be the only positive from this very negative night. We are angry that we put in this performance.”

Coach Paulo Fonseca was particularly irritated with the winning goal from Gudmundsson, as the defence was in position, but Kean still managed to chest down the long De Gea goal kick relatively undisturbed.

Fans and pundits pointed the finger of blame at Fikayo Tomori, who failed to cut it out and there was then nobody behind him to act as insurance.

“I think the whole defence got it wrong on the second goal,” insisted Gabbia.

“It was a long goal kick, we knew De Gea could hit it that long, we read it wrong, I could’ve been more aggressive, there are many things we could’ve done differently. It hurts, because this is a goal that it is unacceptable to concede, that is the truth.”