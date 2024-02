GAA fixtures 2024: Allianz Football League and Hurling League fixtures

Fixtures listed in order of division. Scroll down for Football Divisions Two, Three & Four.

Keep scrolling for National Hurling League fixtures. All times GMT. Fixture details subject to change.

Allianz Football League

Division One

Round one

27 January

Kerry 2-8 Derry 0-15

Dublin 1-14 Monaghan 3-9

28 January

Galway 0-10 Mayo 2-12

Tyrone 0-17 Roscommon 1-11

Round two

3 February

Mayo 1-12 Dublin 0-14

4 February

Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 3-15

Roscommon 0-9 Galway 0-9

Derry 1-12 Tyrone 0-9

Round three

17 February

Derry 3-17 Monaghan 0-13

Dublin 1-19 Roscommon 1-12

Kerry 0-16 Mayo 0-15

18 February

Tyrone 0-12 Galway 1-10

Round four

24 February

Tyrone v Mayo, Omagh, 17:15

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 19:30

25 February

Galway v Derry, Salthill, 13:45

Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 13:45

Round five

2 March

Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 17:00

Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar, 19:30

3 March

Kerry v Tyrone, Killarney, 13:15

Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 15:15

Round six

16 March

Galway v Dublin, Salthill, 15:15

Tyrone v Monaghan, Omagh, 19:30

17 March

Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 13:45

Mayo v Derry, Castlebar, 15:45

Round seven

24 March

Derry v Roscommon, Celtic Park, 13:45

Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 13:45

Kerry v Galway, Killarney, 13:45

Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 13:45

Division One table 1. Derry 3 3 0 0 20 6 2. Kerry 3 2 0 1 9 4 3. Mayo 3 2 0 1 8 4 4. Galway 3 1 1 1 -7 3 5. Dublin 3 1 0 2 5 2 6. Tyrone 3 1 0 2 -4 2 7. Monaghan 3 1 0 2 -21 2 8. Roscommon 3 0 1 3 -10 1

Division Two

Round one

27 January

Meath 0-12 Fermanagh 1-9

Kildare 0-12 Cavan 0-16

Armagh 0-12 Louth 0-11

28 January

Donegal 1-20 Cork 2-6

Round two

3 February

Armagh 2-16 Meath 0-10

Fermanagh 2-10 Kildare 0-12

4 February

Louth 2-9 Cork 0-13

Cavan 0-12 Donegal 0-13

Round three

17 February

Donegal 2-16 Fermanagh 0-8

Cork 0-16 Cavan 0-17

18 February

Meath 1-11 Louth 1-9

Kildare 0-8 Armagh 2-16

Round four

25 February

Fermanagh v Cork, Ederney St. Josephs, 14:00

Louth v Cavan, Ardee, 14:00

Meath v Kildare, Navan, 14:00

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 15:00 (Watch live on BBC iPlayer)

Round five

2 March

Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park, 18:00 (Watch live on BBC iPlayer)

Cavan v Meath, Breffni Park, 19:00

3 March

Donegal v Louth, Ballyshannon, 14:00

Cork v Kildare, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 15:30

Round six

16 March

Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 17:00

Kildare v Donegal, Cullen Park, 17:00

17 March

Meath v Cork, Navan, 13:45

Louth v Fermanagh, Ardee, 13:00

Round seven

23 March

Cavan v Fermanagh, Breffni Park, 19:00

Cork v Armagh, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 19:00

Donegal v Meath, Ballybofey, 19:00

Kildare v Louth, Cullen Park, 19:00

Division Two table 1. Armagh 3 3 0 0 27 6 2. Donegal 3 3 0 0 26 6 3. Cavan 3 2 0 1 4 4 4. Fermanagh 3 1 1 1 -10 3 5. Meath 3 1 0 1 -10 3 6. Louth 3 1 0 2 -1 2 7. Cork 3 0 0 3 -14 0 8. Kildare 3 0 0 3 -22 0

Division Three

Round one

28 January

Limerick 2-7 Antrim 2-14

Clare 0-9 Sligo 1-5

Offaly 0-10 Westmeath 1-11

Wicklow 0-13 Down 0-18

Round two

3 February

Down 3-16 Limerick 0-9

4 February

Antrim 2-5 Offaly 1-7

Sligo 2-10 Wicklow 1-11

Westmeath 1-11 Clare 0-13

Round three

18 February

Antrim 1-6 Down 1-15

Limerick 0-10 Sligo 1-12

Offaly 1-12 Clare 2-10

Wicklow 0-10 Westmeath 1-13

Round four

24 February

Down v Offaly, Pairc Esler, Newry, 18:00

25 February

Clare v Wicklow, Ennis, 14:00

Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 14:00

Westmeath v Limerick, Mullingar, 14:00

Round five

2 March

Limerick v Clare, Rathkeale, 18:00

3 March

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 14:00

Down v Sligo, Newry, 14:00

Offaly v Wicklow, Tullamore, 14:00

Round six

16 March

Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim, 15:00

17 March

Clare v Antrim, Ennis, 12:30

Sligo v Offaly, Markievicz Park, 14:00

Westmeath v Down, Mullingar, 14:00

Round seven

Antrim v Wicklow, Corrigan Park, 14:00

Down v Clare, Pairc Esler, Newry, 14:00

Offaly v Limerick, Tullamore, 14:00

Sligo v Westmeath, Markievicz Park, 14:00

Division Three table 1. Down 3 3 0 0 30 6 2. Westmeath 3 3 0 0 11 6 3. Sligo 3 2 0 1 6 4 4. Clare 3 2 0 1 1 4 5. Antrim 3 2 0 1 -1 4 6. Offaly 3 0 0 3 -6 0 7. Wicklow 3 0 0 3 -13 0 8. Limerick 3 0 0 3 -28 0

Division Four

Round one

27 January

Tipperary 1-14 Carlow 3-10

Laois 1-12 Longford 2-7

28 January

London 1-9 Wexford 1-13

Waterford 1-5 Leitrim 2-17

Round two

3 February

Carlow 1-17 Waterford 0-9

Wexford 0-12 Laois 1-19

4 February

Leitrim 1-8 London 0-6

Longford 0-14 Tipperary 0-16

Round three

17 February

Laois 2-14 Carlow 0-9

Waterford 0-13 Longford 0-16

18 February

London 1-8 Tipperary 0-11

Leitrim 3-7 Wexford 2-9

Round four

24 February

Wexford v Waterford, Wexford Park, 17:00

25 February

Longford v London, Pearse Park, 13:00

Carlow v Leitrim, Cullen Park, 14:00

Tipperary v Laois, Thurles, 14:00

Round five

2 March

Carlow v Wexford, Cullen Park, 19:00

Laois v London, Portlaoise, 19:00

3 March

Longford v Leitrim, Pearse Park, 14:00

Tipperary v Waterford, Thurles, 14:00

Round six

16 March

London v Waterford, Ruislip, 13:00

Laois v Leitrim, Portlaoise, 16:15

Tipperary v Wexford, Thurles, 18:00

17 March

Longford v Carlow, Pearse Park, 14:00

Round seven

23 March

Carlow v London, Cullen Park, 13:00

Leitrim v Tipperary, Carrick-on-Shannon, 13:00

Waterford v Laois, Fraher Field, 13:00

Wexford v Longford, Wexford Park, 13:00

Division Four table 1. Laois 3 3 0 0 23 6 2. Leitrim 3 3 0 0 21 6 3. Carlow 3 2 0 1 2 4 4. Tipperary 3 1 1 1 0 3 5. Longford 3 1 0 2 -1 2 6. Wexford 3 1 0 2 -7 2 7. London 3 0 1 2 -9 1 8. Waterford 3 0 0 3 -29 0

Division One, Two, Three & Four finals

30-31 March

Allianz Hurling League

Division One A

Round one

4 February

Clare 1-25 Cork 2-19

Kilkenny 2-16 Wexford 2-16

Offaly 0-17 Waterford 3-20

Round two

10 February

Wexford 0-20 Offaly 1-17

Cork 1-17 Kilkenny 0-21

11 February

Waterford 1-16 Clare 0-20

Round three

25 February

Kilkenny v Offaly, Nowlan Park, 13:45

Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 15:45

Wexford v Clare, Wexford Park, 15:45

Round four

10 March

Offaly v Cork, Tullamore, 13:15

Clare v Kilkenny, Ennis, 13:30

Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 15:30

Round five

16 March

Waterford v Kilkenny, Walsh Park, 15:00

17 March

Offaly v Clare, Tullamore, 13:45

Wexford v Cork, Wexford Park, 13:45

Division One A 1. Clare 2 2 0 0 4 4 2. Kilkenny 2 1 1 0 1 3 3. Waterford 2 1 0 1 11 2 4. Wexford 2 0 2 0 0 2 5. Offaly 2 0 1 1 -12 1 6. Cork 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Division One B

Round one

3 February

Galway 4-31 Westmeath 0-12

Dublin 0-22 Tipperary 2-27

4 February

Limerick 1-36 Antrim 1-9

Round two

11 February

Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-20

Westmeath 0-17 Limerick 1-20

Tipperary 1-26 Galway, Thurles 0-24

Round three

24 February

Tipperary v Westmeath, Thurles, 16:00

Dublin v Limerick, Croke Park, 17:15

25 February

Antrim v Galway, Corrigan Park, 13:00

Round four

9 March

Westmeath v Antrim, Mullingar, 15:30

Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 19:35

10 March

Galway v Dublin, Salthill, 13:30

Round five

16 March

Antrim v Tipperary, Corrigan Park, 15:00 (Watch live on BBC iPlayer)

17 March

Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park, 13:45

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, 13:45

Division One B 1. Limerick 2 2 0 0 33 4 2. Tipperary 2 2 0 0 16 4 3. Galway 2 1 0 1 26 2 4. Dublin 2 1 0 1 -10 2 5. Antrim 2 0 0 2 -28 0 6. Westmeath 2 0 0 2 -37 0

Division Two A

Round one

4 February

Kerry 0-19 Carlow 3-22

Laois 2-18 Down 0-17

Meath 2-20 Kildare 3-14

Round two

10 February

Down 2-23 Kerry 1:19

11 February

Carlow 3-22 Meath 1-16

Kildare 1-20 Laois 3-21

Round three

24 February

Laois v Carlow, Portlaoise, 18:00

25 February

Down v Kildare, Ballycran, 14:00

Kerry v Meath, Tralee, 14:00

Round five

9 March

Kildare v Kerry, Hawkfield, 14:00

10 March

Carlow v Down, Cullen Park, 13:00

Meath v Laois, Navan, 14:00

Division Two A 1. Carlow 2 2 0 0 24 4 2. Laois 2 2 0 0 15 4 3. Down 2 1 0 1 0 2 4. Meath 2 1 0 1 -9 2 5. Kildare 2 0 0 2 -11 0 6. Kerry 2 0 0 2 -19 0

Division Two B

Round one

4 February

Roscommon 0-24 London 1-15

Derry 2-20 Tyrone 0-16

Wicklow 0-13 Donegal 2-23

Round two

10 February

Donegal 0-19 Derry 2-20

London 3-30 Wicklow 1-21

Tyrone 0-20 Roscommon 0-11

Round three

24 February

Tyrone v Donegal, Omagh, 15:00

25 February

Derry v London, Owenbeg, 13:00

Wicklow v Roscommon, Aughrim, 14:00

Round four

3 March

London v Tyrone, Ruislip, 13:00

Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park, 14:00

Wicklow v Derry, Aughrim, 14:00

Round five

17 March

Derry v Roscommon, Owenbeg, 13:00

Donegal v London, Letterkenny, 13:00

Tyrone v Wicklow, Omagh, 13:00

Division Two B 1. Derry 2 2 0 0 22 4 2. London 2 1 0 1 11 2 3. Donegal 2 1 0 1 11 2 4. Tyrone 2 1 0 1 -1 2 5. Roscommon 2 1 0 1 -3 2 6. Wicklow 2 0 0 2 -31 0

Division Three A

Round one

3 February

Sligo 4-19 Cavan 3-18

4 February

Louth 4-14 Monaghan 1-20

Mayo 1-18 Armagh 2-7

Round two

10 February

Cavan 3-18 Louth 1-19

11 February

Armagh 1-15 Sligo 2-12

Monaghan 0-9 Mayo 5-20

Round three

25 February

Louth v Sligo, Darver, 13:00

Mayo v Cavan, Castlebar, 14:00

Monaghan v Armagh, TBC, 14:00

Round four

9 March

Mayo v Louth, Castlebar, 14:00

10 March

Mayo v Louth, Castlebar, 14:00

Sligo v Monaghan, Markievicz Park, 14:00

Round five

16 March

Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, 14:30

Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park, 14:30

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 14:30

Division Three A 1. Mayo 2 2 0 0 34 4 2. Sligo 2 1 1 0 4 3 3. Cavan 2 1 0 1 3 2 4. Louth 2 1 0 1 -3 2 5. Armagh 2 0 1 1 -8 1 6. Monaghan 2 0 0 2 -29 0

Division Three B

Round one

3 February

Lancashire 0-12 Longford 1-9

Warwickshire 1-17 Leitrim 0-20

Round two

10 February

Leitrim 1-5 Fermanagh 1-26

11 February

Longford 2-21 Warwickshire 1-15

Round three

24 February

Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park, 14:00

Leitrim v Lancashire, Carrick-on-Shannon, 14:00

Round four

9 March

Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, 14:00

Longford v Leitrim, Pearse Park, 14:00

Round five

16 March

Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, 14:30

Warwickshire v Lancashire, Birmingham, 14:30

Division Three B 1. Longford 2 1 1 0 9 3 2. Fermanagh 1 1 0 0 21 2 3. Lancashire 1 0 1 0 0 1 4. Warwickshire 2 0 1 1 -9 1 5. Leitrim 2 0 1 1 -21 1

Division One, Two A, Two B, Three A, Three B semi-finals

23-24 March

Division One & Two B relegation play-offs

23-24 March

Division Two A, Two B, Three A & Three B finals

30-31 March

Division One final

6/7 April

Championship fixtures

Ulster SFC

Preliminary round

7 April

Monaghan v Cavan, Clones

Quarter-finals

13 April

Down v Antrim, Pairc Esler

14 April

Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park

20 April

Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park

21 April

Tyrone v Monaghan/Cavan

Semi-finals

27 April

Down/Antrim v Fermanagh/Armagh

28 April

Donegal/Derry v Monaghan/Cavan/Tyrone

Final

12 May

Connacht SFC

Quarter-finals

6 April

London v Galway, Ruislip

7 April

New York v Mayo, Gaelic Park

Sligo v Leitrim

Semi-finals

20 April

Sligo/Leitrim v London/Galway

21 April

New York/Mayo v Roscommon

Final

5 May

Leinster SFC

Round one

7 April

Westmeath v Wicklow

Wexford v Carlow

Longford v Meath

Quarter-finals

14 April

Dublin v Longford/Meath

Kildare v Westmeath/Wicklow

Louth v Carlow/Wexford

Offaly v Laois

Semi-finals

28 April

Dublin/Longford/Meath v Offaly/Laois

Kildare/Westmeath/Wicklow v Louth/Carlow/Wexford

Final

12 May

Munster SFC

Quarter-finals

7 April

Tipperary v Waterford

Limerick v Cork

Semi-finals

20 April

Clare v Tipperary/Waterford

Kerry v Limerick/Cork

Final

5 May

All-Ireland SFC

Round one

18-19 May - involving Connacht and Munster finalists

19 May - involving Leinster and Ulster finalists

Round two

1-2 June

Round three

15-16 June

Preliminary quarter-final

22-23 June

Quarter-finals

29-30 June

Semi-finals

13-14 July

Final

28 July

Tailteann Cup

Round one

11-12 May

Round two

18-19 May

Round three

1-2 June

Preliminary quarter-final

8-9 June

Quarter-finals

15-16 June

Semi-finals

23 June

Final

13 July

Leinster SHC

Round one

21 April

Kilkenny v Antrim

Wexford v Dublin

Galway v Carlow

Round two

27 April

Antrim v Wexford

Carlow v Dublin

28 April

Galway v Kilkenny

Round three

4 May

Wexford v Galway

11 May

Dublin v Antrim

Carlow v Kilkenny

Round for

18 May

Dublin v Kilkenny

19 May

Carlow v Wexford

Antrim v Galway

Round five

26 May

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

Antrim v Carlow

Final

8 June

Munster SHC

Round one

21 April

Clare v Limerick

Waterford v Cork

Round two

28 April

Cork v Clare

Limerick v Tipperary

Round three

4 May

Waterford v Tipperary

11 May

Cork v Limerick

Round four

19 May

Clare v Waterford

Tipperary v Cork

Round five

26 May

Limerick v Waterford

Tipperary v Clare

Final

9 June

All-Ireland SHC

Preliminary quarter-finals

15-16 June

Quarter-finals

22 June

Relegation play-off

29-30 June

Semi-finals

6 July

Leinster winner v quarter-final winner

7 July

Munster winner v quarter-final winner

Final

21 July

Joe McDonagh Cup

Round one

20-21 April

Westmeath v Kerry

Down v Meath

Laois v Offaly

Round two

27-28 April

Meath v Laois

Kerry v Down

Offaly v Westmeath

Round three

4-5 May

Meath v Offaly

Kerry v Laois

Down v Westmeath

Round four

18-19 May

Westmeath v Meath

Laois v Down

Offaly v Kerry

Round five

25-26 May

Westmeath v Laois

Down v Offaly

Kerry v Meath

Final

8 June

Christy Ring Cup

Round one

13-14 April

Tyrone v London

Sligo v Kildare

Wicklow v Derry

Round two

20-21 April

Kildare v Wicklow

London v Sligo

Derry v Tyrone

Round three

27-28 April

Kildare v Derry

London v Wicklow

Sligo v Tyrone

Round four

11-12 May

Tyrone v Kildare

Wicklow v Sligo

Derry v London

Round five

18-19 May

Tyrone v Wicklow

Sligo v Derry

London v Kildare

Final

1/2 June

Nicky Rackard Cup

Round one

13-14 April

Roscommon v Louth

Armagh v Donegal

Mayo v Monaghan

Round two

20-21 April

Donegal v Mayo

Louth v Armagh

Monaghan v Roscommon

Round three

27-28 April

Donegal v Monaghan

Louth v Mayo

Armagh v Roscommon

Round four

11-12 May

Roscommon v Donegal

Mayo v Armagh

Monaghan v Louth

Round five

18-19 May

Roscommon v Mayo

Armagh v Monaghan

Louth v Donegal

Final

1/2 June

Lory Meagher Cup

Round one

13-14 April

Leitrim v Fermanagh

Longford v Lancashire

Cavan v Warwickshire

Round two

20-21 April

Fermanagh v Cavan

Warwickshire v Longford

Lancashire v Leitrim

Round three

27-28 April

Lancashire v Cavan

Warwickshire v Fermanagh

Longford v Leitrim

Round four

11-12 May

Cavan v Longford

Fermanagh v Lancashire

Leitrim v Warwickshire

Round five

18-19 May

Leitrim v Cavan

Longford v Fermanagh

Lancashire v Warwickshire

Final

1/2 June