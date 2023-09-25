GAA Classic Cars Is Selling A 4-Options Ford GT At Their November Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

2006 Ford GT – 90 miles and all 4 options.

The 2006 Ford GT emerges as a modern marvel and a timeless reinterpretation of the iconic, Le Mans–winning GT40s of the 1960s, capturing the imagination of automotive enthusiasts with its legendary design and extraordinary performance. This specific Ford GT is particularly exceptional, not just as a representation of automotive brilliance, but as an untouched relic of Ford's illustrious racing history, with a mere 90 actual miles on the odometer.

One of only 2,011 units produced for the 2006 model year, this pristine GT is adorned with a distinctive Tungsten Gray Metallic finish, making it one of the 541 units possessing this exclusive shade that year, enriching its exclusivity and allure. The car’s construction showcases meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, from its extruded aluminum space frame and roll-bonded floors to its precisely fitted aluminum body panels. The visual appeal of this GT is heightened by the meticulously applied silver stripes and Ford GT graphics, coupled with strategically placed HID headlights, fog lights, and a meticulously designed vented hood.

At its core, this automotive legend houses an aluminum block engine, equipped with a Lysholm screw type supercharger and a dry sump lubrication system. It’s a powerhouse that boasts a factory-rated 550 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, enabling the car to reach top speeds of 205 mph and catapult from 0–60 in just 3.3 seconds.

The GT’s handling is second to none, featuring a Ricardo 6-speed manual transaxle and a helical limited-slip differential, ensuring unparalleled control and precision. The advanced Brembo braking system, complemented by four-piston monoblock calipers with cross-drilled and ventilated rotors, guarantees optimal stopping power, allowing for a seamless and responsive driving experience.

Inside, the GT blends luxury and comfort with its ebony leather upholstery and manually adjusted seats by Sparco. The interior design, echoing the iconic instrument array of the original GT40, offers a nostalgic yet contemporary driving experience, featuring a central tachometer and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Story continues

This GT is also fully equipped with all available options, including 18" & 19" forged BBS wheels, a premium McIntosh stereo system, grey-painted brake calipers, and other essential amenities such as A/C, remote keyless entry, and push-button ignition. The addition of side air intakes, a rear diffuser, and a dual-center exit exhaust system further accentuates its distinctive charm and advanced functionality.

This immaculate GT was sold to Decosky Ford in Coshocton, Ohio, and was picked up directly from Ford's Wixom Plant on December 17th, 2005. Preserved in pristine condition, this Ford GT symbolizes a tangible piece of remarkable automotive heritage, with its accident-free CARFAX report and owner's manuals available upon request.

In conclusion, the 2006 Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary GT40s, stands as a true collector’s item, representing a harmonious blend of iconic aesthetics and modern enhancements. This specific model, with its rare features and minimal mileage, is a testament to Ford’s enduring legacy in the world of automotive design and engineering, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to own a slice of intertwined racing history and contemporary elegance.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.