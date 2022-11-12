Ga Law overhauls French Dynamite late on to clinch Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Greg Wood at Cheltenham
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ga Law, a former leading novice making only his second start since a long injury layoff, stayed on too strongly for French Dynamite in the closing stages of the Paddy Power Gold Cup here on Saturday, overhauling Mouse Morris’s runner in the final strides to win by three-quarters of a length.

It was a typically dramatic and closely fought renewal of this valuable and historic contest, with Coole Cody, the winner two years ago, pulled up in the early stages after making a bad mistake.

Stolen Silver, backed down from 6-1 to set off as 4-1 favourite, was still in touch with the leaders when he unseated Sam Twiston-Davies, his rider, three out, where Slate House was also a faller, and French Dynamite was travelling best on the turn for home.

He jumped into a clear lead two out but a minor mistake at the last gave Ga Law and Jonathan Burke a chance to close, before Jamie Snowden’s six-year-old found a final effort to seal the win.

“When he got injured [in early 2021], it was just before the spring festivals,” Snowden said. “And he’d won the Rising Stars and finished second in the Pendil at Kempton. I phoned up Wiggy [one of his owners] and said, ‘Listen, he’s got this niggle, but don’t worry, we’ll win the Paddy Power in 2022.’

Lingfield Park 11.45 Weloof 12.15 Gurkha Girl 12.50 A Gift Of Love 1.25 Goemon 2.00 Tacarib Bay 2.35 Summerghand (nb) 3.10 Bolshoi Ballet 3.45 Bird For Life

Wetherby 12.08 Revasser 12.43 Moriko De Vassy 1.18 Foster’sisland 1.53 Karl Philippe 2.28 Fruit N Nut 3.03 Homme Public 3.38 Big Changes

Uttoxeter 12.27 Lookaway 1.02 Parc D’Amour 1.37 Begin The Luck 2.12 Classic Ben 2.47 Farne 3.22 Couldbeaweapon 3.55 Lilting Verse

Cheltenham 12.35 Scriptwriter 1.10 Silver In Disguise 1.45 Banbridge 2.20 Stolen Silver (nap) 2.55 Shearer 3.30 Nickle Back 4.05 Fortuitous Favour

Wolverhampton 5.00 Point Louise 5.30 Sea Gifted 6.00 Barenboim 6.30 One More Dream 7.00 Algheed 7.30 Al Dasim 8.00 Tough Enough 8.30 Show Me A Sunset

“He jumped a bit low at a couple early on and was probably a bit further back than we ideally wanted. But when he found his feet, he galloped and stayed and his stamina has won him the day.”

